LONGVIEW
The No. 20 ranked Longview High School tennis team opened the playoffs with a 10-1 win over Jacksonville in bi-district play on Tuesday.
This marked the eighth time in the last nine seasons Longview has advanced to area play.
The Lobos will next meet Ennis at 4 p.m. today at the Cascades in Tyler.
BOYS SINGLES
(Longview players listed first)
Elliot Murphy vs. Alex Hassell 6-3, 3-3; Erick Van Zyl def. Travis Dosser 6-0, 6-1 ; Daniel Pelaia def. Will Royon 6-0, 6-1; Luke Archer, Gabe Montoya, Harrison Lin, DNP
GIRLS SINGLES
Gowri Rangu def. Haley George 6-2, 6-3; Kelsey Quiett def. Isabelle Maiquez 6-2, 6-2; Rachna Edalur vs. Sarah McCullough 2-2; Delia Acuña, Dylan Gonzalez, Namita Nguyen, DNP
BOYS DOUBLES
Erick Van Zyl/Luke Archer lost to Alex Hassell/ Travis Dosser 3-6, 4-6; Daniel Pelaia/Jake Chamberlain def. Will Royon/ Sergio Rivera 6-2, 6-3; Elliot Murphy/Gabe Montoya def. Ethan Kohler/ Alex Hesterley 6-2, 6-4
GIRLS DOUBLES
Kelsey Quiett/Gowri Rangu def. Haley George/ Isabelle Maiquez 6-2, 6-2; Rachna Edalur/Delia Acuna def. Sarah McCullough/ Lauirine Ugbebor 6-3, 6-1; Sofia massare/Dylan Gonzalez def. Karen Maincera/ Alena Trawick 6-0, 6-3
MIXED DOUBLES
Harrison Lin/Gabbi Nguyen def. Laura little/Caleb Blakeney 6-0, 6-0
HALLSVILLE
HALLSVILLE – The Hallsville tennis team earned a bi-district title with a 10-2 win over Tyler on Tuesday.
It marks the fourth straight year Hallsville has advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
Hallsville will face top-ranked Highland Park at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
BOYS SINGLES
John Larry (H) lost to David Gamez (T) 6-2,6-1; Luke Bryant (H) DNF; Zachary Rodgers (H) def. Fernando Sandoval (T) 6-3,6-4; Cooper Small (H) DNF; Nolan Coleman (H) DNF; Ethan Caswell (H) DNF
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) def. Viridiana Delgado (T) 6-0, 6-0; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Joanna Landeros (T) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Raquel Gaona (T) 6-2,6-0; Emma Rushing (H) DNF; Destinee Newlen (H) DNF; Addison Boyle (H) DNF; Michaela Golden (H) DNF
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Gamez/Sandoval (T) 7-5,6-2; Small/Larry (H) def. Jones/Lara (T) 6-4, 7-6 (3); Brooks/Caswell (H) def. Fernandez/Mena (T) 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) def. Landeros/Delgado (T) 6-1, 6-2; Newlen/Rushing (H) def. Gaona/Perdomo (T) 6-3, 6-2 ; Boyle/Golden (H) def. Hymes/Marquez (T) 6-1, 7-5
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Ortega/Estrada (T) 6-0, 6-0
FROM STAFF REPORTS