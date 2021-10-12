TYLER - The Longview High School tennis team opened the playoffs with a 10-0 bi-district win over Jacksonville on Monday.
The Lobos (14-7) will return to action with an area match against either Ennis or Crandall on Thursday.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Will Royon 6-0, 6-0; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Ethan Kohler 6-2, 6-3; Luke Archer (L) def. Wes Royon 6-0, 6-2.
Boys doubles: Jake Chamberlain and Erick Van Zyl (L) def Will Royon and Ethan Kohler 6-4, 6-0; Luke Archer and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Alex Hesterley and Wes Royon 6-0, 6-1; Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton (L) def. Westyn Hassell and Connor Panuco 6-3, 6-0
Girls doubles: Dylan Gonzalez and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Hailey George and Isabelle Maiquez 6-3, 7-5; Namita Reddy and Shreemayi Undavalli (L) def. Sarah McCullough and Laurine Ugbebor 6-3, 6-3; Sami Jatavalabhulla and Jasmine Perry (L) def. Claudia Mireles and Molly Bentoski 6-1, 6-3
Mixed doubles: Nate Roberts and Phoebe Payne (L) def. Alena Trawick and Emanuel Silva 6-3, 6-4; Joseph Hough and Sydney Singh (L) def. Camden Fontenot and Cornell Jordan 8-3
Notes: Daniel Pelaia, Alec Germanwala, Nate Roberts, Rachna Edalur and Dylan Gonzalez were leading their matches when play was stopped due to the team format scoring.
HALLSVILLE
Hallsville opened the playoffs with a 15-1 win over Tyler High, moving to the area round of the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Hallsville (11-6) will take on No. 1 ranked Highland Park in area play. Details of that match will be announced later.
Boys singles: Luke Bryant (H) def. J. Ortega 6-3,6-1; Nolan Coleman (H) def. B. Hernandez 6-1,6-0; John Larry (H) def. B. Moore (T) 6-2,6-7,10-5; Jack Rectenwald (H) won 6-3,6-2
Girls Singles: Megan Chrisman (H) def. M. Estrada (T) 6-0, 6-0; Carolyn Hale (H) def. S. Reese (T) 6-3, 6-1; Olivia Tennison (H) def. M. Marquez (T) 6-1,6-1; Emma Rushing (H) def. A. Perdomo (T) 6-1,6-1; Destinee Newlen (H) def. T. Lewis (T) 8-0
Boys Doubles: Bryant/Coleman (H) lost to Lara/Moore (T) 6-4,6-2; Brooks/Larry (H) def. Hernandez/Taylor (T) 6-1, 6-4; Hurta/Caswell (H) def. Johnson/Collado (T) 7-6,1-6,10-8
Girls Doubles: Newlen/Rushing (H) lost to Reese/Maruez 3-6,6-4,15-17; Hale/Tennison (H) def. Estrada/Lewis (T) 6-1, 6-2; Boyle/Hurta (H) def. Hymes/Marquez (T) 6-1, 6-3; Fredericks/Baker (H) def. Johnson/Lopez (T) 8-4
Mixed Doubles: Chrisman/Rectenwald (H) def. Ortega/Mendez(T) 6-2, 6-3