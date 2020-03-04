Twenty two teams will battle it out on six courts today at the Lobo Invitational Tennis Tournament.
Matches will be played in Longview at Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill High schools and LeTourneau University as well as Hallsville High School and Kilgore High School.
Joining the host Lobos in the event are Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Kilgore, Hallsville, John Tyler, Jacksonville, Wills Point, White Oak, Tyler Lee, Van, Whitehouse, Trinity School of Texas, Lindale, Gladewater, center, Lufkin, Mesquite Horn, Hudson, All Saints, Woden and Elysian Fields.
Making up the Lobo varsity roster are Simran Kortikere, Julia Miller, Shalyni Gaskins, Destiny Veazey, Connor Gilliland, Robert Hough, Jonathan Vazquez, Matthew Nguyen, Schuyler Wilcox, Delia Acuna, Diana Acuna, Kelsey Quiett, Elizabeth Wall, Harrison Lin, Elliot Murphy, Gabe Montoya and Christian Kingston.