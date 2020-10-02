LONGVIEW JV DOWNS HALLSVILLE: The Longview JV moved to 3-1 on the season with a 13-1 win over Hallsville.
Longview will face Kilgore on Monday.
BOYS SINGLES
Ayaan Khan lost to Ethan Caswell 6-8; Jagger Barton def. Zachary Torres 8-0; Joey Hough def. Brodie McMahon 8-6; Jonathan Lebanon def. Logan Kendrick 9-8 (7-3); Aman Saridena def. Max Fortner 8-4
GIRLS SINGLES
Haven Still def. Britt Baker 8-2; Siri Undavalli def. Addyson Hearron 8-2; Hibah Khan def. Alexis Guzman 8-1; Siri Undavalli def. Hannah Wadlington 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Jagger Barton/Ayaan Khan def. Caswell/ McMahon 8-4; Jonathan Lebanon/Joey Hough def. Kendrick/Fortner 8-1
GIRLS DOUBLES
Haven Still/Siri Undavalli Vs Hailey Brown def. Heather Brown 8-0
MIXED DOUBLES
Aman Saridena/Hibah Khan vs Britt Baker/ Tucker Sallee 5-8; Jagger Barton / Haven Still vs Addyson Hearron/Tucker Sallee 6-0.
FROM STAFF REPORTS