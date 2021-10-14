From Staff Reports
CORSICANA — The No. 25 ranked Longview Lobos advanced to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs on Thursday with a 10-4 win over Ennis.
The Lobos will take on No. 1 ranked Highland Park in the regional quarterfinals. Details of that match will be announced later.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Kozlovsky 6-3, 6-1; Luke Archer (L) def. Sinopoli 6-4, 2-6, 10-3; Janousek def. Alec Germanwala (L) 6-3, 6-1; Nate Roberts def. Glenn 6-4, 6-2.
Girls singles: Rachna Edalur (L) def. Goedrich 6-2, 6-3; Dylan Gonzalez (L) def. Berry 6-2, 6-2; Fritzsche def. Namita Reddy (L) 6-1, 6-2.
Boys doubles: Jake Chamberlain and Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Kozlovsky and Jacobs 6-3, 6-1; Luke Archer and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Gunn and Janousek 6-2, 6-3; Alec Germanwala and Jagger Barton (L) def. Sinopoli and Glenn 7-6 (8-6) 6-0.
Girls doubles: Dylan Gonzalez and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Goedrich and Berry 6-4, 6-3; Fritzsche and Bagwell def. Namita Reddy and Shreemayi Undavalli (L) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Bertinetti and Glenn def. Sami Jatavalabhulla and Jasmine Perry (L) 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed doubles: Nate Roberts and Phoebe Payne (L) def. Mahone and Collins 6-2, 6-2.
Notes: Daniel Pelaia, Erick Van Zyl and Sydney Singh were leading matches and Phoebe Payne and Sami Jatavalabhulla were trailing in matches when play was stopped due to the team format scoring.