LONGVIEW
The Lobos moved to 5-1 in district play with a 10-0 win over Mesquite.
Longview will host the district tournament next week, with the semifinals set for Tuesday and the finals on tap Friday, Oct. 11.
■ Boys singles: Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Ullises Torres (M) 6-2, 6-0); Elliot Murphy (L) def. Josh Pich (M) 7-5, 6-0; Ini Ekpenyong (L) def. Dylan Manning (M) 4-1, 4-1
■ Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (L) def. Fatima Torres (M) 6-0, 6-1; Rachna Edalur (L) def. Makema Eckstein (M) 6-2; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Jesselyn Pich (M) 6-0, 1-0
■ Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Dustin Ruiz and Geoffrey McNeely (M) 6-1, 6-0; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) def. Josh Pich and Ullisses Torres (M) 6-0, 6-1; Jake Chamberlin and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. River Long and Gerardo Polendo (M) 6-1, 6-1.
■ Girls doubles: Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Fatima Torrese and Evelyn Perez (M) 6-3, 6-1; Gowri Rangu and Diana Acuna (L) def. Makenna Eckstein and Joselyn Pich (M) 6-3, 6-1; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Zahira Ruiz and Emily Jones (M) 6-0, 6-2
■ Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Delia Acuna (L) def. Gamaliel Gilando and Lauren Rawlinson (M) 6-0, 6-0
PINE TREE
The Pirates earned a 12-7 win over Nacogdoches in District 16-5A play.
■ Boys singles: Carson Lee (PT) lost to Giron (N) 6-3, 6-4; Noah Montoya (PT) def. Vyas (N) 3-6, 6-2 (10-2); Camden Salser (PT) def. J. Cuevas (N) 4-6, 6-4 (12-10); Kaleb Bechtold (PT) def. I. Cuevas (N) 6-2, 6-3; Oscar Barron (PT) lost to Hashin (N) 6-4, 3-6 (10-7); Luis Molina (PT) lost to Satir (N) 6-1, 6-5
■ Girls singles: Iman Dar (PT) lost to Huey (N) 6-3, 6-2; Cambrie Salser (PT) def. R. Smith (N) 6-1, 6-0; Fatima Vazquez (PT) def. J. Smith (N) 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 10-8; Riley Seidel (PT) lost to Borrovich (N) 6-0, 6-0; Julissa Swain (PT) def. Venegas (N) 6-1, 6-1; Kelaila Kim (PT) lost to Escalante (N) 6-0, 6-1
■ Boys double: Lee and Montoya (PT) def. Vyas and Giron (N) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7; Bechtold and Salser (PT) def. Cuevas and Cuevas (N) 6-0, 6-4; Barron and Molina (PT) def. Satir and Hashin (N) 6-2, 6-3
■ Girls doubles: Dar and Salser (PT) def. Smith and Smith (N) 6-0, 6-2; Seidel and Vazquez (PT) def. Lopez and Borrovich (N) 6-2, 6-2; Phu and Swain (PT) def. Bentley and Venegas (N) 7-5, 4-6, 11-9
■ Mixed doubles: Garcia and Kim (PT) lost to Huey and Daniels (N) 6-0, 6-1