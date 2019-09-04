LONGVIEW
The Longview High School tennis team earned a 17-2 win over Mesquite Horn to run its record to 2-0 in district play.
The Lobos, 6-7 on the season, will host Rockwall-heath in its next match.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Pedro Faz (MH) 6-0, 6-0; Mathew Nguyen (L) def. Carlos Luna Pedroza (NM) 6-1, 4-0; Connor Gilliland (L) def. Jose Pineda (NM) 6-0, 6-1; Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Caden Hancock (NM) 4-0, 1-4, 10-4; Elliot Murphy (L) def. Josh Jander (NM) 6-3, 6-3; Harrison Lin (L) def. Cayce Carr (NM) 5-4 (7-0), 5-4 (7-4); Ini Ekpenyong (L) def. Jerold Holman (NM) 4-2, 4-2; Jonathon Vazquez (L) def. Cooper Stokes (NM) 6-0.
Girls singles: Kelsey Quiett (L) lost to Makayla Macias (NM) 6-4, 6-2; Rahna Edalur (L) def. Jennifer Johnson (NM) 6-0, 6-2; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Shaela Fouseca (NM) 6-0, 6-1; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Bryanna Killingsworth (NM) 6-0, 6-0; Diana Acuna (L) def. Pyper Powell (NM) 4-2, 4-2; Julia Miller (L) def. Emily Zunia (NM) 6-0, 6-1; Delia Acuna (L) def. Samantha Suante (NM) 6-1, 6-1
Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (L) def. Fez and Pineda (NM) 6-2, 6-1; Lin and Nguyen (L) def. Jander and Cayce (NM) 6-2, 6-1; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (L) def. Hancock and Holman (NM) 6-3, 6-1
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Rangu (L) def. Johnson and Powell (NM) 6-0, 6-1; Quiett and Wall (L) def. Fouseca and Killingsworth (NM) 6-0, 6-1; Miller and Delia Acuna (L) def. Zuniga and Suante (NM) 6-0, 6-1
Mixed doubles: Vazquez and Edalur (L) lost to Macias and Luna Pedroza (NM) 6-2, 6-3
PINE TREE
The Pine Tree tennis team improved to 1-1 in district play with a 17-2 win over Marshall.
The Pirates will host John Tyler on Tuesday.
Boys singles: Noah Montoya (PT) def. Josh Torres (M) 8-1; Carson Lee (PT) def. Angel Aguerra (M) 8-0; Dale Miller (PT) def. Michael Tomlinson (M) 8-0; Oscar Barron (PT) def. Daniel Kezerie (M) 8-1
Girls singles: Cambrie Salser (PT) lost to Darbi Hill (M) 6-1, 4-6, 10-5
Boys doubles: Montoya and Lee (PT) def. Aguerro and Torres (M) 6-0, 6-1; Barron and Cam Salser (PT) def. Tomlinson and Kezerie (M) 6-2, 6-0; Miller and Luis Molina (PT) def. Lester and Seals (M) 6-0, 6-0.
NOTES: Pine Tree won girls singles matches 2-6 by default; Pine Tree’s Cam Salser and Luis Molina, and all three Pine Tree girls doubles teams won matches by default; Marshall won mixed doubles competition by default.
