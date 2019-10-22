LINDALE — Plano West moved on to the regional semifinals in Class 6A tennis and ended Longview’s fall season with a 10-0 regional quarterfinal win.
The Lobos end the fall season with a 15-11 record after finishing as the District 11-6A runner-up.
Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) lost to Caden Moortgat (PW) 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Nguyen (L) lost to Arjun Kersten (PW) 6-0, 6-1; Elliot Murphy (L) lost to Utham Koduri (PW) 6-1, 6-2
Girls singles: Rachna Edalur (L) lost to Julia Lee (PW) 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) lost to Krishna Kersten and Cayden Moortgat (PW) 6-0, 6-1; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) lost to Arjun Kersten and Ethan Scribner (PW) 6-1, 6-2; Jake Chamberlain and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Utham Koduri and Billy Pollock (PW) 6-4, 6-1
Girls doubles: Simran Kortikere and Gowri Rangu (L) lost to Estefani Hernandez and Janet Pham (PW) 6-2, 6-1; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) lost to Elyssa Ducret and Julia Lee (PW) 6-2, 6-1