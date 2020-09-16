LONGVIEW VS. PINE TREE
Longview opened district play with a 19-0 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
BOYS SINGLES
Erick Van zyl def Luis Molina 6-0 6-0; Daniel Pelaia def John Tomberlain 6-1 6-3; Luke Archer def Darian Juarez 6-0 6-0; Gabe Montoya def Xavier Martinez 6-1 6-1; Harrison Lin def James Phu 6-0 6-0; Will Lenhart def Jose Gomez 6-0 6-1; Alec Germanwala def Travis Johnson 8-0; Will Lenhart def Travis Johnson 8-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Delia Acuña def Cambrie Salser 6-2 6-2; Sofia Massare def Chloe Tesser 6-2 6-0; Dylan González def Katherine Castillo 6-3 6-3; Namita Reddy def Fatima Vazquez 6-1 6-2
BOYS DOUBLES
Elliot Murphy /Gabe Montoya def Luis Molina/John Tomberlain 6-1 6-1; Jake; Chamberlain / Daniel Pelaia def Darían Juárez/Xavier Martinez 6-1 6-0; Erick Van zyl/ Alec Germanwala def James Phu/Jose Gómez 6-0 6-0
GIRLS DOUBLES
Kelsey Quiett/ Gowri Rangu def Cambridge Salser/Fatima Vázquez 6-0 6-1; Rachna Edalur/Delia Acuña def Chloe Tesser/Katherine Castillo 6-0 6-1
SPRING HILL VS. CARTHAGE
CARTHAGE — Spring Hill opened district play with a 19-0 sweep against Carthage.
The Panthers will host Whitehouse on Friday.
BOYS SINGLES
Zach Couch def. Jacob Whatley 6-0, 6-0; Jace Jones def. Jayce Worsham 6-1, 6-0; Carson Barnhill def. Andrew Ayala 6-1, 6-1; Jake Couch def. Sam Ortiga 6-0, 7-5; Luke Hurst def. Logan Harris 6-2, 6-1; Jayden Marsolan def. Alec Malloy 6-1, 6-0
GIRLS SINGLES
Maz Morton def. Hadley Green 6-3, 6-0; Taylor White def. Chloe Overman 6-3, 6-3; Maylea Malloy def. Abbie Funderburk 6-2, 7-5; Kennedy Croom def. Celeste Smith 6-2, 6-4; Faith Chinn def. Catelyn Franklin 6-0, 6-0; Kaylee Montgomery def. Taylor Dixon 6-0, 6-1
BOYS DOUBLES
Hurst / Z. Couch def. Worsham/ Ayala 6-1, 6-0; Jones / Barnhill def. S. Ortiga / Logan Harris 6-0, 6-0; Coggins / Marsolan def. Malloy / R. Ortiga 6-0, 6-1
GIRLS DOUBLES
Malloy / White def. Overman / Smith 6-3, 6-3; Croom / Ferguson def. Funderburk / Dixon 6-2, 7-5; Chinn / Montgomery def. Franklin / Robin 6-3, 6-2
MIXED DOUBLES
Morton / J. Couch def. Green / Whatley 6-4, 6-2
HALLSVILLE VS. LUFKIN
HALLSVILLE – Hallsville moved to 3-0 on the year and opened district play with a 17-2 win over Lufkin.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Rodgers (H) def. Yousuf Mir (L) 8-5; Luke Bryant (H) def. Albert Padilla (L) 8-2; Nolan Coleman (H) def. Alex Walker (L) 8-2; John Larry (H) def. Rohan Sohini (L) 8-5; Cooper Small (H) def. Tomas Ruiz (L) 8-3; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Clyde Raines (L) 8-0; Andrew Comer (H) def. Pronav Rao (L) 8-4; Parker Brooks (H) def. Josiah Havard (L) 8-0; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Jesus Luna (L) 6-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) def. Alexia Tapia (L) 8-0; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Eesha Kumar (L) 8-3; Emma Rushing (H) lost to Anais Vasquez (L) 2-8; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Makayla Morrison (L) 8-2; Destinee Newlen (H) def. Zerayda Guillen (L) 8-0; Michaela Golden (H) def. Haylee Shumway (L) 8-1; Britt Baker (H) def. Alexis Lawler (L) 8-3; Addison Boyle (H) def. Natalie Lawler (L) 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) def. Mir/Sohini (L) 8-4; Small/Larry (H) def.; Padilla/Walker (L) 8-1; Comer/Kendall (H) def. Ruiz/Raines (L) 8-0; Brooks/Caswell (H) def. Havard/Luna (L) 8-4
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) def. Tapia/Kumar (L) 8-2; Newlen/Rushing (H) def. Vasquez/Morrison (L) 8-2; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to Guillen/Shumway (L) 6-8
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Padilla/Tapia (L) 9-7; Tennison/Caswell (H) def. Walker/Kumar (L) 6-4