From Staff Reports
The Longview High School tennis team closed out district play with a 10-6 win, moving to 13-10 overall and 7-1 in the district.
The Lobos will open the playoffs with a bi-district match in Corsicana on Monday against Temple.
■ Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) lost to Pope Rivera (RH) 7-5, 6-1; Elliot Murphy (L) lost to Jason Stanford (RH) 6-3, 6-2; Connor Gilliland (L) def. Garrett Salowski (RH) 6-3, 4-6, 11-9); Harrison Lin (L) lost to Kyle Dudek (RH) 6-4, 6-2
■ Girls singles: Simran Kortikere (L) defl Avery Kinsey (RH) 6-0, 6-1; Kelsey Quiett (L) lost to Keira Lowe (RH) 6-2, 6-2; Gowri Rangu (L) def. Miranda Daulong (RH) 6-3, 6-2; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Kaitlyn Jacobson (RH) 6-0, 6-2; Diana Acuna (L) def. Grace Adams (RH) 6-2, 6-1
■ Boys doubles: Connor Gilliland and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Pope Rivera and Lucas Henke (RH) 7-5, 6-3; Harrison Lin and Matthew Nguyen (L) lost to Jason Stanford and Kyle Dudek (RH) 7-6 (13-11), 6-1; Jake Chamberlain and Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) def. Garrett Salowski and Andrew Miller (RH) 6-0, 6-2
■ Girls doubles: Gowri Rangu and Simran Kortikere (L) def. Danilyn Alexander and Avery Kinsey (RH) 6-0, 6-2; Kelsey Quiett and Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Kiera Lowe and Sasha Robinson (RH) 6-1, 6-2; Julia Miller and Rachna Edalur (L) def. Grace Adams and Kaitlyn Jacobson (RH) 6-3, 6-2
■ Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Delia Acuna (L) lost to Miranda Daulong and Luke Foerster (RH) 6-4, 0-6, 10-8