Tennis, often referred to as the sport for a lifetime, has never been more exact than right here in East Texas. There’s a spirited group of local senior ladies that has proven you’re only as old as you feel by qualifying for the USTA 65 & Over Invitationals this weekend in Orlando, Florida.
Team captain Barbara Cavin is joined by Reeda Taylor, Jeanine McMahon, Connie Hagen, Diann Bennett, Barbara White, Ester Tividad, Kandy Wharton, Suzan Lanclos, Jane Ball and Jerrilyne Roberson.
These ladies represent the Northeast Texas region and will vie for a national championship along with 14 other regions starting bright and early this morning at Orlando’s National Tennis Center.
This particular group has played together for five years and qualified for nationals by virtue of winning the US Tennis Association Texas Division for 65 & Over in early November at New Braunfels.
Cavin, who has the unenviable responsibility of placing players together for doubles play, said winning state was truly a tremendous achievement for the team.
“We were close last year, but we didn’t make it. We kept practicing and made it this year. We were thrilled and surprised at the same time,” she said. “This group is special because we approach everything as a team. Nobody thinks they’re more important or more special than the other person on the team.”
Cavin said the lack of individual self-importance is key to the team’s accomplishments.
“That’s made it much easier to pair people up because everybody gets along very well. Nobody’s ego is bigger than the others. It’s a lot of pressure (putting teams together),” Cavin explained. “Considering we have more than just six players, each match I have to change up the combination and make sure everybody has an opportunity to play. You try to put the right players together that complements each other’s style the most.”
Cavin, who usually plays, is injured and will only spectate this weekend. She’ll be joined on the sidelines by Roberson, who also sustained an injury in competition.
Northern California is the opening match opponent today at noon. Taylor and McMahon are one team, while Hagen and Bennett are another and White teams with Tividad. Mid-Atlantic is next up at 4:30 p.m. and White pairs with Wharton in one match, Taylor and McMahon are together again while Suzan Lanclos and Jane Ball close out Friday play.
Saturday’s pairings and times will be determined by the outcome of today’s action. How well the ladies fare these next two days will dictate whether or not they advance to Sunday’s semifinals.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to go compete,” Cavin concluded.