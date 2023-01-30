The Spring Hill High School tennis team hosted the annual Holly Ford Memorial Tournament over the weekend, winning singles title and one mixed doubles title.
Kaleb Brown won Boys B singles for the Panthers, with teammate Caden Castleberry placing second.
The mixed doubles team of Jace Jones and Rebecca Krenek also captured gold for Spring Hill.
In other results from Spring Hill players, Kaden McKelvey was fourth and Zack Taylor sixth in Boys A Singles, Elizabeth Cockrell fourth in Girls A Singles, Johana Gonzales second and Jaydin Hendershott seven in Girls B Singles, Ryder Henson and James Kennedy fourth in Boys doubles, Rachael Ernst and Anna Martin 12th in girls doubles and Caleb Peurifoy and Allison Robinson seventh in mixed doubles.
LONGVIEW
The Longview High School tennis team competed in the Rockwall Tournament over the weekend.
Erick Van Zyl and Luke Archer captured the championship in Boys A Doubles, with the team of Joey Hough and Gabbi Nguyen winning Mixed B Doubles.
Phoebe Payne and Nate Roberts finished second in Mixed A Doubles.
The varsity team is idle this week. The Lobo JV will participate in the Kilgore Varsity Tournament on Friday.