FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Spring Hill Panther tennis team earned a 12-7 win over Pleasant Grove on Saturday.
Spring Hill faced Kilgore in a district match on Tuesday, and wil visit Longview in non-district play on Friday.
BOYS SINGLES
Zach Couch def. Grant Mitchell 6-4,6-1; Jace Jones def. Spencer Potts 6-0,6-2; Carson Barnhill def. Stone Robertson 6-3,6-1; Jake Couch def. Ryan Franklin 6-7(7),6-3,10-3; Luke Hurst def. Rhett Gatlin 6-3,6-2; Jayden Marsolan def. William Saldino 6-1,6-3; Micheal Coggins lost to Garrett Johnson 1-6,5-7; Dylan McDowell lost to Chance Tutolo 5-8
GIRLS SINGLES
Maz Morton def. Lilly Pace 6-1,6-2; Taylor White lost to Rose Anderson 1-6,2-6; Maylea Malloy lost to Anna Guan 4-6,3-6; Faith Chinn lost to Ramsey Noble 7-6(7),1-6, 7-10; Kaylee Montgomery lost to Elaina Shellog 2-6,4-6; Rebecca Krenek lost to Courtney Kirk 3-6,3-6; Demi Ferguson lost to Ellie Coker 4-6,3-6; Blaire Bodenheimer lost to Autumn Crouch 3-6,4-6
BOYS DOUBLES
Couch/Hurst def. Mitchell/Potts 6-3,6-4; Jones/Barnhill def. Humphrey/Robertson 6-1,6-1; Couch/Marsolan def. Franklin/Saldino 6-3,6-2
GIRLS DOUBLES
Morton/White def. Jarrell/Schminkey 6-4,1-6,15-13; Malloy/Montgomery lost to Anderson/Noble 1-6,2-6; Krenek/Ferguson lost to Crouch/Shellog 4-6,2-6
MIXED DOUBLES
Chinn/Coggins def. Gatlin/Kirk 6-2,2-6,10-6; McDowell/Bodenheimer lost to Coker/Johnson 4-6,6-1,4-10
