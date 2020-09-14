From Staff Reports
VAN — Spring Hill earned an 11-8 win over Midlothian Heritage in non-district play.
The Panthers will return to action today with a match at Carthage.
■ BOYS DOUBLES: Zach Couch and Jake Couch (SH) lost to Nathan Sandidge and Gabe Bell (MH) 8-3; Jace Jones and Carson Barnhill (SH) def. Clayton Curtis and Mason Chapa (MH) 8-5; Jayden Marsolan and Micheal Coggins (SH) lost to Andy McClendon and Josef Quipit (MH) 8-4
■ GIRLS DOUBLES: Maylea Malloy and Taylor White (SH) lost to Jaelee Young and Allie Helm (MH) 8-2; Demi Ferguson and Kennedy Croom (SH) def. Kati Huff and Riley Scott (MH) 8-2; Faith Chinn and Kaylee Montgomery (SH) def. Marissa Strnad and Emma Cockerham (MH) 8-2
■ MIXED DOUBLES: Maz Morton and Luke Hurst (SH) def. Brendan Barham and Cate Swize (MH) 8-3; Dylan McDowell and Rebecca Krenek (SH) def. Connor Brumley and Justine Boehler (MH) 8-3
■ BOYS SINGLES: Zach Couch (SH) def. Nathan Sandidge (MH) 6-1, 6-0 ; Jace Jones (SH) lost to Gabe Bell (MH) 2-6, 6-7 (6-8); Jake Couch (SH) lost to Mason Chapa (MH) 1-6, 0-6’ Carson Barnhill (SH) def. Clayton Curtis (MH) 6-1, 6-1; Jayden Marsolan (SH) def. Andy McClendon (MH) 6-4, 6-4; Luke Hurst (SH) def. Josef Quipit (MH) 6-2, 6-3; Micheal Coggins (SH) won def. Connor Brumley (MH) 7-6 (7-1), 6-2; Dylan McDowell (SH) def. Brendan Barham (MH) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
■ GIRLS SINGLES: Maz Morton (SH) lost to Jaelee Young (MH) 6-4, 2-6, 12-14; Taylor White (SH) lost to Allie Helm (MH) 1-6, 6-7 (5-7); Kennedy Croom (SH) lost to Cate Swize (MH) 4-6, 3-6; Maylea Malloy (SH) def. Kati Huff (MH) 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7; Faith Chinn (SH) def. Riley Scott (MH) 6-2, 6-0 ; Rebecca Krenek (SH) def. Marissa Strnad (MH) 6-4, 6-2; Kaylee Montgomery (SH) def. Emma Cockerham (MH) 6-4, 6-3; Demi Ferguson (SH) def. Justine Boehler (MH) 6-1, 6-4
HALLSVILLE
HALLSVILLE — Hallsville moved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play with a 14-5 win over Jacksonville.
The Bobcats will visit Mount Pleasant today.
■ BOYS SINGLES: Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Alex Hassell (J) 2-6, 1-6; Luke Bryant (H) def. Tavis Dosser (J) 8-5; Nolan Coleman (H) def. Will Royon (J) 7-5, 7-5; John Larry (H) def. Sergio Rivera (J) 6-4, 6-2; Cooper Small (H) def. Ethan Kohler (J) 6-2, 6-3; Grayson Kendall (H) def. Caleb Blakeney (J) 8-0; Andrew Comer (H) def. Alex Hesterley (J) 9-8(6); Ethan Caswell (H) def. Alexis Mendosa (J) 7-6(5); Parker Brooks (H) def. Wes Royon (J) 6-2; Ryan Holland (H) def. Ty Killingsworth (J) 4-1
■ GIRLS SINGLES: Megan Chrisman (H) def. Haley George (J) 6-2, 6-2; Carolyn Hale (H) def. Isabelle Maiquez (J) 7-6(3), 6-2; Emma Rushing (H) lost to Sarah McCullough (J) 3-6, 3-6; Olivia Tennison (H) def. Laura Little (J) 6-0, 7-5; Destinee Newlen (H) def. Molly Bentoski (J) 6-1, 6-0; Michaela Golden (H) def. Laurine Ugbebor (J) 9-8(5); Britt Baker (H) def. Karen Mancera (J) 8-6; Addison Boyle (H) def. Alena Trawick (J) 8-3; Kylie Fredericks (H) def. Camden Fontenot (J) 6-1; Addyson Hearron (H) def. Claudia Mireles (J) 6-0
■ BOYS DOUBLES: Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Hassell/Dosser (J) 8-9(3); Small/Larry (H) def. Rivera Blakeney (J) 8-4; Comer/Kendall (H) def. Kohler/Hesterley (J) 8-4; Brooks/Holland (H) def. Royon/Killingsworth (J) 8-3
■ GIRLS DOUBLES: Hale/Tennison (H) def. George/Maiquez (J) 8-3; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to McCullough/Bentoski (J) 5-8; Newlen/Rushing (H) lost to Trawick/Ugbebor (J) 4-8; Hearron/Fredricks (H) lost to Fontenot/Mireles (J) 5-8
■ MIXED DOUBLES: Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Little/Royon (J) 8-0; Baker/Caswell (H) def. Mancera/Mendoza (J) 8-5