FROM STAFF REPORTS
Spring Hill coasted to a 17-2 win over Kilgore.
The Panthers will visit crosstown rival Longview in non-district play on Friday and then host Bullard on Oct. 8.
BOYS SINGLES
Zach Couch def. Chase Borders 6-4,6-0; Jace Jones def. Bryce Borders 6-1,6-0; Carson Barnhill def. Grayson Cavel 6-0,6-2; Jake Couch def. Drew Adamez 6-0,6-0; Jayden Marsolan def. Garrett Lumpkins 6-1,6-2; Micheal Coggins def. Kenneth Exline 8-1; Dylan McDowell def. Gage Chism 8-3
GIRLS SINGLES
Maz Morton def. Mary Bess Mercer 6-1,6-3; Taylor White lost to Madalynn Parrymore 3-8; Maylea Malloy def. Avery LeMaire 8-1; Faith Chinn def. Janette Chavez 8-1; Kennedy Croom def. Angelica Chavez 8-5; Demi Ferguson def. Jayci Pyle 8-5; Rebecca Krenek def. Tera Harrison 8-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Couch/Marsolan def. Borders/Borders 6-2,6-3; Jones/Barnhill def.; Cavel/Adamez 6-1,6-1; Hurst/Couch def. Lumpkins/Exline 6-3,6-2
GIRLS DOUBLES
Morton/White lost to Mercer/Parrymore 3-6,4-6; Croom/Malloy def. LeMaire/Chavez 7-5,6-3; Krenek/Ferguson def. Chavez/Pyle 7-6(2),6-4
MIXED DOUBLES
Coggins/Chinn def. Harrison/Chism 6-4,6-0
LONGVIEW 15, HALLSVILLE 4
Longview and Hallsville tangled in district play, with the Lobos earning a 15-4 win.
Longview will host Spring Hill on Friday in non-district play before visiting Marshall on Oct. 6 in a return to league action.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Rodgers (H) lost to Elliot Murphy (L) 6-1, 6-0; Luke Bryant (H) def. Erick Van Zyl (L) 7-6(5), 6-4; John Larry (H) lost to Daniel Pelaia (L) 7-5, 6-4; Nolan Coleman (H) lost to Luke Archer (L) 6-3, 7-6(3); Cooper Small (H) def. Gabe Montoya (L) 1-6, 7-6(5), 1-0(10); Grayson Kendall (H) lost to Harrison Lin (L) 6-3, 6-2; Ryan Holland (H) lost to Alec Germanwala (L) 8-5
GIRLS SINGLES
Megan Chrisman (H) def. Kelsey Quiett (L) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0(10); Carolyn Hale (H) lost to Gowri Rangu (L) 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Tennison (H) lost to Rachna Edalur (L) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Rushing (H) lost to Delia Acuna (L) 6-2, 6-2; Destinee Newlen (H) lost to Dylan Gonzalez (L) 6-1, 6-4; Michaela Golden (H) lost to Gabbi Nguyen (L) 6-0, 6-1; Addison Boyle (H) lost to Lauren Fisher (L) 8-2
BOYS DOUBLES
Bryant/Rodgers (H) lost to Murphy/Montoya (L) 4-6, 6-2, 1-0(3); Small/Larry (H) lost to Van Zyl/Archer (L) 7-6(4), 6-2; Brooks/Kendall (H) lost to Pelaia/Lenhart (L) 6-2, 7-5; Brooks/Holland (H) lost to Lenhart/Germanwala (L) 8-0
GIRLS DOUBLES
Hale/Tennison (H) lost to Quiett/Rangu (L) 6-0, 6-0; Boyle/Golden (H) lost to Gonzalez/Acuna (L) 6-1, 6-0; Newlen/Rushing (H) lost to Nguyen/Fisher (L) 6-1, 6-3
MIXED DOUBLES
Chrisman/Coleman (H) def. Lin/Edalur (L) 6-4, 7-5