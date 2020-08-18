From Staff Reports
VAN — The Spring Hill High School tennis team opened the season with a 12-7 win over Van on Monday.
The Panthers won all eight boys singles matches en route to the victory.
Spring Hill will host Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
BOYS SINGLES
Zachary Couch (SH) def. Stian Preez (V) 8-0; Jace Jones (SH) def. Elisha Ovard (v) 8-0; Carson Barnhill (SH) def. Timon Ovard (V) 8-6; Jake Couch (SH) def. Jacob Knight (V) 8-4; Jayden Marsolan (SH) def. Jace Douglas (V) 8-2; Carter Dixon (SH) def. Timothy Black (V) 8-1; Luke Hurst (SH) def. Wyatt Prewitt (V) 8-1; Michael Coggins (SH) def. Noah Huff (V) 8-3
GIRLS SINGLES
Maz Morton (SH) def Kennedy Dunn (V) 8-5; Klaryssa Morris (V) def. Kennedy Croom (SH) 8-3; Samantha Gabriel (V) def. Maylea Malloy (SH) 8-3; Macie Skinner (V) def. Faith Chinn (SH) 8-1; Rebecca Krenek (SH) def. Kambryn Dunn (V) 9-8 (7-2); Blaire Bodenheimer (SH) def. Avery Davis (V) 8-3; Demi Ferguson (SH) def. Madeline Medcalf (V) 7-6 (7-3)
BOYS DOUBLESZachary Couch and Jake Couch (SH) def. Timon Ovard and Elisha Ovard (V) 6-1, 6-0; Jace Jones and Carson Barnhill (SH) def. Jace Douglas and Timothy Black (V) 6-3, 6-2; Noah Huff and Jacob Knight (V) def. Jayden Marsolan and Carter Dixon (SH) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6)
GIRLS DOUBLESKennedy Croom and Maylea Malloy (SH) def. Trinity Bryan and Samantha Gabriel (V) 6-1, 6-1; Klaryssa Morris and Macie Skinner (V) def. Faith Chinn and Rebecca Krenek (SH) 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6); Kambryn Dunn and Madelin Medcalf (V) def. Blaire Bodenheimer and Demi Ferguson (SH) 6-2, 6-0)
MIXED DOUBLES
Stian Preez and Kennedy Dunn (V) def. Luke Hurst and Maz Morton (SH) 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Michael Coggins and Allison Robinson (SH) def. Wyatt Prewitt and Avery Davis (V) 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8)