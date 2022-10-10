MOUNT PLEASANT - The Spring Hill High School tennis team opened the Class 4A playoffs with a 10-1 win over Liberty-Eylau on Monday.
Spring Hill advances to the area round of the playoffs and will face Kaufman at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Lindale.
Boys Singles: Jace Jones defeated Kyron Richardson 6-0,6-0; Michael Coggins defeated Jose Aguilar 6-0,6-1; Ryder Henson defeated Malachi Lewis 6-0,6-0. (Remaining boys singles matches went unfinished due to SH winning the needed 10 matches).
Girls Singles: Elizabeth Cockrell defeated Katie Glass 6-2,6-1; Blaire Bodenheimer defeated Gabbie Gonzalez 6-0,6-1 (Remaining girls singles matches went unfinished due to SH winning the needed 10 matches).
Boys Doubles: Jones/Coggins defeated Richardson/Harrell 6-0,6-0; Henson/Mckelvey defeated Lewis/Taylor 6-0,6-1; Peurifoy/Taylor defeated Blair/Aguilar 6-1,6-0
Girls Doubles: Bodenheimer/Robinson defeated Glass/Delaney 6-1,6-3; Krenek/Martin defeated Collins/Gonzalez 6-0,6-2; Ernst/Gonzales lost to Glass/Turner 4-6,2-6
Mixed Doubles: Brown/Gonzales defeated Mitchell/Thorp 6-1,6-0