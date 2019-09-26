From Staff Reports
The No. 18 ranked Spring Hill High School tennis team rolled to an 18-1 victory over Henderson in district action.
Spring Hill will battle Chapel Hill at 4 p.m. today at the Tyler Junior College tennis courts.
■ Boys singles: Zach Couch (SH) def. Cooley (H) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Collin Castleberry (SH) def. Roberts (H) 8-4; Jace Jones (SH) def. Kendall (H) 6-0, 6-0; Luke Hurst (SH) def. Pai (H) 6-0, 6-0; Jake Couch (SH) def. White (H) 8-0; Carson Barnhill (SH) def. McCarthy (H) 8-2; Jayden Marsolan (SH) def. Craig (H) 8-0
■ Boys Doubles: Z.Couch/Castleberry (SH) def. Simmons/Harvey (H) 6-0,6-0; J.Couch/ Thomas (SH) def. Kendall/Pai (H) 6-2, 6-1; Jones/ Hurst (SH) def. McCarthy/Craig (H) 6-0, 6-0
■ Girls Singles: Emmaline Nichols (SH) def. Simmons (H) 6-1, 6-1; Maz Morton (SH) def. Harvey (H) 6-0, 6-2; Logan McKelvey (SH) def. Linthicum (H) 8-0; Maylea Malloy (SH) def. Mansinger (H) 8-3; Kaylee Montgomery (SH) def. Cruz (H) 8-1; Demi Ferguson (SH) def. Rivera (H) 8-4
■ Girls Doubles: Nichols/Morton (SH) def. Simmons/Harvey (H) 6-0, 6-0; McKelvey/Mongomery (SH) def. Linthicum/Mansinger (H) 6-2, 6-0; Ferguson/Cook (SH) lost to Cruz/Rivera (H) 3-6, 0-6
■ Mixed Doubles: Malloy/Marsolan (SH) def. White/Collins (H) 6-1, 6-2