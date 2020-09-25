SPRING HILL 18, HENDERSON 1
The Spring Hill tennis team rolled to an 18-1 win over Henderson on Thursday.
The Panthers will host Pleasant Grove at 10 a.m. today.
BOYS SINGLES
Zach Couch def. Nikhil Pai 6-0,6-0; Jace Jones def. Garrett Simmons 6-0,6-0; Carson Barnhill def. Avi Patel 6-0,6-0; Jake Couch def. Rowdy Stem 6-0,6-0; Luke Hurst def. Christian Portillo 6-0,6-0; Jayden Marsolan def. Jackson Pirtle 6-0,6-1; Micheal Coggins def. Jason Quintanilla 6-0,6-0; Dylan McDowell def. Chris Roquemore 6-0,6-1
GIRLS SINGLES
Maz Morton def. Leah Harvey 6-1,6-0; Taylor White lost to Emili Simmons 4-6,6-3,9-11; Maylea Malloy def. Jacey Jarrell 6-1,6-1; Kennedy Croom def. Alisha Collins 6-4,3-6,10-7; Faith Chinn def. Alyssa Schminkey 6-1,6-0; Kaylee Montgomery def. Allison Rivera 6-1,6-2; Rebecca Krenek def. Sarah Cruz 6-2,6-0; Demi Ferguson def. Natalie Bateman 6-1,6-0
BOYS DOUBLES
Couch/Hurst def. Pai/Patel 6-0,6-0; Jones/Barnhill def. Pirtle/Portillo 6-0,6-0; Couch/Marsolan def. Stem/Roquemore 6-0,6-0
GIRLS DOUBLES
Morton/White def. Jarrell/Schminkey 6-2,6-0; Malloy/Montgomery def. Collins/Harvey 6-3,6-3; Croom/Ferguson def. Bateman/Cruz 6-0,6-0
MIXED DOUBLES
Chinn/Coggins def. Simmons/Simmons 6-0,6-4; McDowell/Krenek def. Rivera/Quintanilla 6-0,6-2