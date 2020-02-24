FROM STAFF REPORTS
Spring Hill won the team title, with Longview JV placing second and Kilgore third at the 49th annual Eastman/Longview Tennis Association high school tennis tournament.
Twelve high schools and approximately 170 players participated i the event.
■ Boys singles: (championship) Tim Cooley, Henderson def. Jace Jones, Spring Hill 8-4; (third) Chase Borders, Kilgore def. Ever Cano, Forth Worth South Hills, 8-1 (consolation) Erick Van Zyl, Longview
■ Girls singles: (championship) Macy Newland, Trinity School of Texas def. Zahara Faros, Forth Worth South Hills, 8-6; (third) Taylor Barton, Carthage, def. Arya Germanwala, Longview, 8-0; (consolation) Leah Harvey, Henderson
■ Boys doubles: (championship) Jack Tyra and Kalen Ray, Kilgore, def. Camp Stevens and Jon-Marc Gorges, Trinity School of Texas, 8-2; (third) Zach Couch and Luke Hurst, Spring Hill def. Noah Montoya and Carson Lee, Pine Tree, 8-5; (consolation) Dallan Palmer and Carson Barnhill, Spring Hill
■ Girls doubles: (championship) Rebecca Roberts and Nitya Jagarlamudi, Longview def. Ella Stevens and Mary Shannon Guithry, Trinity School of Texas, 8-5; (third) Taylor White and Kennedy Croom, Spring Hill, def. Madalynn Parrymore and Janette Chavarria, Kilgore, 8-6; (consolation) Destiny Veazey and Itoro Ekpenyong, Longview
■ Mixed doubles: (championship) Max Morton and Collin Castleberry, Spring Hill def. Mary bess Mercer and Kelton Kelley, Kilgore; (third) Jayden Marsolon and Maylea Malloy, Spring Hill def. Dylan Gonzalez and Schuyler Wilcox, Longview, 8-3; (consolation) Haven Still and Jager Barton, Longview