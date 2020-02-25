From Staff Reports
Trinity School of Texas tennis standout Camp Stevens will stay close to home to continue his athletic and academic career after recently signing a letter-of-intent just a few miles across town at LeTourneau University.
Stevens, who began playing competitive tennis in the sixth grade, signed during a ceremony alongside Trinity School tennis coach Mike Meredith and personal coach Chris Blair.
Stevens qualified for the regional and state tournaments in boys singles as a freshman at Trinity, advancing to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
As a sophomore and junior he was a regional champion and a state finalist in boys’ doubles competition.
He was TST’s Newcomer of the Year in high school athletics and the team MVP in tennis as a freshman and was the team MVP as both a sophomore and junior for the Titans.
Stevens has also been the school’s Best Preps representative for tennis following the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Stevens is the son of Scott and Lainey Stevens.
LeTourneau University is coached by Suzanne Merritt, who has led the LETU men’s and women’s programs to the American Southwest Conference Tournament in each of the past six seasons.
LeTourneau competes in the ASC East Division along with Belhaven, UT Dallas, Ozarks, East Texas Baptist University and Louisiana College. The West division of the ASC includes Hardin-Simmons, Concordia, McMurry, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Sul Ross and Howard Payne.
LETU opened the spring season ranked second in the preseason ASC East Division poll, and the YellowJackets are off to a 4-1 start this spring with victories over Mary Hardin-Baylor, Austin College, Texas Lutheran and McMurry and a loss to Millsaps.