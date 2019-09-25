FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Longview High School tennis team suffered its first district loss, falling to Tyler Lee, 15-4.
The loss drops the Lobos to 10-8 overall and 4-1 in district play.
■ Boys singles: Jake Chamberlain (L) lost to Evan Von Eschenbach (REL) 6-4, 6-1; Matthew Nguyen (L) lost to Jack Nowlin (REL) 3-6, 7-6 (8-6) 10-8; Connor Gilliland (L) lost to Cole Von Eschenbach (REL) 6-3, 6-1; Elliot Murphy (L) lost to Zakk Gaston (REL) 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 (13-11); Aditya Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Brett Bennett (REL) 6-4, 4-6 (10-7); Harrision Lin (L) lost to Simar Bains (REL) 6-3, 6-1; Ini Ekpenyong (L) def. Dylan Brown (REL) 1-4, 4-1 (10-5); Erick Van Zyl (L) lost to Eli Beaulieu (REL) 4-2, 1-4 (11-9)
■ Girls singles: Simran Kortikere (L) lost to Lilly Deathrage (REL) 6-2, 4-6 (10-2); Kelsey Quiett (L) lost to Grace Von Eschenbach (REL) 6-3, 2-6 (10-7); Rachna Edalur (L) lost to Marla David (REL) 6-3, 2-6 (10-7); Gorwi Rangu (L) def. Megan Morris (REL) 6-1, 6-3; Elizabeth Wall (L) def. Carleigh Zips (REL) 6-4, 6-1; Diana Acuna (L) lost to Aniston Guy (REL) 6-3, 6-1; Julia Miller (L) def. Adina Hekier (REL) 5-3, 4-2; Delia Acuna (L) def. Isabella Wegener (REL) 4-2, 5-5 (7-5)
■ Boys doubles: Gilliland and Murphy (L) lost to E. Eschenback and Gaston (REL) 7-5, 7-5; Lin and Nguyen (L) def. C. Eschenbach and Bains (REL) 6-1, 6-1; Chamberlain and Jagarlamudi (L) lost to Nowlin and Bennett (REL) 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 (11-9)
■ Girls doubles: Kortikere and Rangu (L) def. Zips and David (REL) 6-0, 6-1; Quiett and Wall (L) lost to Von Eschenback and Morris (REL) 6-2, 6-1; Miller and Edalur (L) def. Hekier and Wegener (REL) 6-2, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Jonathan Vazquez and Delia Acuna (L) lost to Beaulieu and Deatherage (REL) 6-0, 6-0; Ekpenyong and Diana Acuna (L) def. Guy and Brown (REL) 3-5, 5-3 (10-6)