The Longview Lobo tennis team fell 11-8 at Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
The Lobos will open district play at home against Pine Tree on Tuesday with a 4 p.m. match.
BOYS SINGLES
Jake Chamberlain (L) def. Garrett Salowski (RH) 6-2, 6-2; Elliot Murphy (L) def. Kyle Dudek (RH) 6-3, 6-2; Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Braydon Moore (RH) 6-0, 6-0; Daniel Peleia (L) lost to Walker Dunn (RH) 2-6, 6-2, 11-9; Luke Acher (L) def. Trevor Stanford (RH) 3-6, 6-2, 10-6; Gabe Montoya (L) def. L.J. Kiro Castaneda (RH) 6-4, 6-3; Harrison Lin (L) def. Hunter Kirk (RH) 8-5; Will Lenart (L) lost to Dylan Aimy (RH) 9-8; Alec Germanwala (L) def. L.J. Kiro Castaneda (RH) 6-3.
GIRLS SINGLES
Kelsey Quiett (L) lost to Avery Kinsey (RH) 6-2, 6-4; Gowri Rangu (L) lost to Kati Robinson (RH) 6-0, 6-0; Rachna Edalur (L) lost to Miranda Daulong (RH) 6-0, 6-7, 10-4; Delia Acuna (L) lost to Kiera Lowe (RH) 6-3, 6-0; Sofia Massare (L) lost to Danilyn Alexander (RH) 6-1, 6-2; Dylan Gonzalez (L) lost to Kaitlyn Jacobson (RH) 7-5, 6-3; Namita Reddy (L) lost to Sasha Robinson (RH) 8-4; Gabbi Nguyen (L) lost to Courtney Kirk (RH) 8-6; Lauren Fisher (L) def. Sasha Robinson (RH) 6-4.
BOYS DOUBLES
Gabe Montoya and Elliot Murphy (L) def. Salowski and Moore (RH) 6-3, 6-3; Jake Chamberlain and Daniel Pelaia (L) def. Dunn and Kirk (RH) 6-3, 6-2; Harrison Lin and Erick Van Zyl (L) def. Stanford and Castaneda (RH) 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Gowri Rangu and Kelsey Quiett (L) lost to Kinsey and Lowe (RH) 6-3, 6-3; Dylan Gonzalez and Rachna Edalur (L) lost to Robinson and Daulong (RH) 6-0, 6-3; Sofia Massare and Delia Acuna (L) lost to Alexander and Jacobson (RH) 6-4, 6-1.
MIXED DOUBLES
Luke Archer and Namita Reddy (L) lost to Dudek and Kirk (RH) 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; Will Lenhart and Gabbi Nguyen (L) lost to Robinson and Almy (RH) 8-3
JUNIOR VARSITY
The Longview High School junior varsity squad dropped a 12-6 decision to Tyler Legacy to open the 2020 season.
Longview will visit Spring Hill on Thursday.
BOYS SINGLES
Ayaan Khan (L) lost to Allan Wegner (T) 8-5; Joey Hough (L) lost to Aiden Ebert (T) 8-2; Jagger Barton (L) lost to Preston Rathbun (T) 8-5; Jonathan Lebanon (L) lost to Cullen Bunt (T) 8-6; Aman Saridena (L) lost to Benjamin Price (T) 9-8 (4); Joey Hough (L) def. Walker East (T) 6-4; Jagger Barton (L) def. Carter Hayes (T) 6-2; Jonathan Lebanon (L) lost to Seth Woods (T) 6-1.
GIRLS SINGLES
Lauren Fisher (L) lost to Landry Guy (T) 8-5; Haven Still (L) lost to Mackenzie Langford (T) 8-2; Siri Shreemayi (L) lost to Savanna Allen (T) 8-1; Hibah Khan (L) lost to Natalie Martin (T) 8-6; Haven Still (L) def. Izzabella Egana (T) 6-4; Siri Shreemayi (L) def. Kaylie Cunio (T) 6-2.
BOYS DOUBLES
Ayaan Khan and Joey Hough (L) lost to Wegner and Ebert (T) 8-4; Jagger Barton and Jonathan Lebanon (L) def. Rathbun and Price (T) 8-5.
GIRLS DOUBLES
Haven Still and Lauren Fisher (L) def. Guy and Langford (T) 8-5; Siri Shreemayi and Hibah Khan (L) lost to Martin and Allen (T) 8-4.