Daingerfield (1-0) vs. Tatum (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Eagle Stadium, 483 Hill Street, Tatum 75691
Notable
Daingerfield: Chase Johnson (5 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD; 10 of 17, 221 yards passing, 3 TD) … Ashton Williams (5 carries, 113 yards, 1 TD; Aeryn Hampton (6 carries, 88 yards, 2 TD; 3 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD) … Kenny Mosley (5 catches, 84 yards, 1 TD
Tatum: Cole Watson (14 carries, 151 yards, 1 TD; 13 of 18, 280 yards passing, 3 TD; 6 tackles) … Xavior Moore (14 carries, 97 yards, 3 TD) … Carson Gonzalez (7 carries, 85 yards, 1 TD; 5 caches, 159 yards, 2 TD) … Luke Sigler (3 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD) … Connor Tapley (7 tackles)
Did you know: Daingerfield and Tatum have met three times in the playoffs, with Tatum winning all three contests – 18-15 in a fourth-round game in 1996, 45-14 in a second-round game in 2004 and 24-14 in a second-round game in 2007 … Daingerfield won last year’s regular season meeting, 48-35 .. tonight’s game is the KYKX Game of the Week
Last week: Center 80, Tatum 63; Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32
Up next: Tatum at Pittsburg; Daingerfield at Timpson
ET Homeschool (1-0) vs. Chester (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Aubrey Bradley Stadium, Yellowjacket Drive at FM 1745, Chester, 75936
Notable
ET Homeschool: Connor Pendergast (19 carries, 202 yards, 3 TD; 7 for 7, 72 yards, 3 TD passing; 7 tackles) … Elias Barr (1 passing TD, 2 sacks) … Ethan Gallant (7 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD) … Kayetano James (1 TD reception; 5 tackles, 1 interception return for TD) … Vontay Robinson (4 catches, 35 yards, 2 TD) … Hudson Webb (5 tackles)
Did you know: East Texas Homeschool went 10-0 last season, outscoring opponents 580-164
Last week: East Texas Homeschool 69, Lucas Chrsitian 42; Chester 70, O’Connell 12
Union Hill (1-0) vs. Burkeville (0-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday/Roy Harper Mustang Stadium, 231 CR 2099, Burkeville, 75932
Notable
Union Hill: E.J. Mowery (9 of 15 passing, 140 yards, 2 TD; 11 carries, 116 yards, 2 TD) … Devin Espinoza (20 carries, 189 yards, 3 TD; 5 catches, 55 yards, 1 TD) … Eli Mendoza (3 catches, 61 yards, 1 TD) … Abel Montero (1 catch, 24 yards)
Did you know: Union Hill won last year’s meeting against Burkeville, 67-0 … Union Hill has been a playoff team all seven seasons it has played Six Man football
Last week: Union Hill 60, Leverett’s Chapel 33; Alpha Omega Academy 64, Burkeville 14
Up next: Heritage Christian at Union Hill; Burkevill at Legacy Christian