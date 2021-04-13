East Texas track and field athletes will look to qualify for regionals at area meets Wednesday and Thursday.
Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium will host the District 15-5A/16-5A meet on today. The District 9-6A/10-6A meet will be Thursday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium. The District 15-4A/16-4A meet will be Thursday at Bullard’s Panther Stadium.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to regionals.
The 15-5A/16-5A meet at Hallsville will include Tyler, Whitehouse, Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High and Huntsville.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday with girls triple jump, boys pole vault, boys discus and the 3,200-meter run.
The remainder of the running events will begin at 4 p.m. with the 400-meter relay. The final races are set to begin at 6:20 p.m. with the girls and boys 1,600-meter relays.
The 9-6A/10-6A meet will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday with the 3,200-meter run. The boys long jump, girls discus and girls high jump will start the field events at 9:30 a.m.
The remainder of the running events will start at 5:30 p.m. with the 400-meter relay. The 1,600-meter relay is set to close the event beginning at 7:55 p.m.
Participating schools are Tyler Legacy, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, North Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Mesquite, Dallas Skyline, Garland, Garland Lakeview Centennial, Garland Naaman Forest, Rowlett, Garland Sachse, North Garland, South Garland and Wylie.
Participating in the 15-4A/16-4A meet are Bullard, Chapel Hill, Cumberland, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore, Liberty Eylau, Lindale, Paris, Paris North Lamar, Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove and Spring Hill.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday with the girls high jump, triple jump and shot put and the boys long jump, discus and pole vault. The 3200-meter run will be at 10:30 a.m.
The remainder of the running events will start at 1:30 p.m. with the 400-meter relay. The 1,600-meter relay will close the event with a scheduled start time of 3:45 p.m.