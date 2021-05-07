From Staff Reports

AUSTIN — Union Hill gathered a couple of fifth places and one sixth place on Saturday to close out the UIL State Track and Field Meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Bulldogs’ Jared Caffey placed fifth in the Class A high jump with a best of 5-10. Noah Escamilla of Robert Lee won the event at 6-4.

Union Hill’s Zach Hatcher clocked in at 10.98 in the 100-meter dash for fifth place. LaTavion Mays of Burkeville was the state champ with a 10.69 finish.

Hatcher was joined by Trey Venters, Jayke Bass and Lawton Flinn on Union Hill’s 800-meter relay team that finished sixth with a time of 1:34.79.

Paducah’s foursome won the 800 relay at 1:29.41.

