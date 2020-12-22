The LeTourneau University track teams have announced their 2021 schedules.
Both squads will open the season on Jan. 23 in Houston.
WOMEN
LETU’s women’s track & field team will open the 2021 season Jan. 23 at the FasTrak Collegiate in Houston. It is the first of six indoor events scheduled.
LETU is set to compete in 10 competitions during the outdoor season, which begins March 6 at Trinity College’s Trinity Invite in San Antonio. The NCAA Division III Indoor Championships are scheduled for March 12-13 in Geneva, Ohio. The American Southwest Conference Championships kick off the postseason when Belhaven is set to host the league meet April 29-May 1 in Jackson, Mississippi.
The outdoor national championships are scheduled for May 20-22 in Rochester, New York. The Bison Twilight in Searcy, Arkansas, is planned to give student-athletes a last chance crack at hitting a qualifying mark for the NCAA DIII Outdoor Championships.
LeTourneau has scheduled its YellowJacket Invite for April 3. It marks the second year the Jackets will host their own meet. LETU is also scheduled to compete in the University of Texas at Tyler’s Icebreaker Classic in the second Saturday of the outdoor season.
The YellowJackets are scheduled to compete in the D3 Challenge at Texas Lutheran March 27. Two trips are planned for Kansas in the indoor season, while two more are scheduled for Arkansas, and three to Louisiana. Seven competitions hosted by NCAA Division I schools are on the schedule, with a pair of independent meets hosted at the University of Houston.
MEN
The YellowJackets will begin the indoor season at the FasTrak Collegiate in Houston Jan. 23. That kicks off a six-meet schedule, which culminates with another trip to the University of Houston for select student-athletes at the FasTrak Open Feb. 27. The Jackets are also scheduled to compete in UH’s Howie Ryan Invitational Feb. 13. A pair of trips are planned to Kansas for the Wichita State Invite and Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State.
The NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, is scheduled for March 12-13.
LETU has penciled in 10 outdoor competitions prior to the American Southwest Conference Championships April 29-May 1 in Jackson, Mississippi. The outdoor season is set to begin March 6 at the Trinity Invite in San Antonio. The Jackets are also planning to compete in the UT Tyler Icebreaker Classic March 13 and DIII Challenge March 27 in Seguin, Texas. Four trips to Division I institution-hosted meets are also on the outdoor schedule.
LeTourneau plans to host the YellowJacket Invite Apr. 3.
Following the ASC Championships, an opportunity to compete at Harding’s Bison Twilight in Searcy, Arkansas, will serve as a last chance national meet qualifier. The NCAA DIII Outdoor Championships are scheduled for May 20-22 in Rochester, New York.