LETU Sports Information
NEW ORLEANS — LeTourneau University pole vaulter Jack Miller has been named an Indoor All-American by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Miller, who qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships, was one of 675 student-athletes who earned All-America honors as a result of the coronavirus shutdown. The NCAA Championships were not held due to the coronavirus, therefore all student-athletes who qualified in all events were named All-Americans.
Normally, the top eight scoring athletes in each finals event are awarded All-America status. The NCAA Division III executive committee made an exception this year.
Miller, a sophomore from New Diana, cleared a season-best 15-10 at the last chance qualifier in Houston on Feb. 29 to earn him a right to compete in the NCAA Championships. His mark was tied for 12th nationally in the event entering the indoor championships.
He was the fourth pole vaulter in LETU history to qualify for nationals.