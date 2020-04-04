Jack Miller has lofty goals and aspirations. In some instances they reach as a high as 17 feet.
The 2018 New Diana graduate had just followed up a successful freshman track and field season at LeTourneau University with a promising sophomore indoor campaign when the lights suddenly went dark.
Miller, who pole vaults for the Yellowjackets, was set to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships in the pole vault. This performance, no pun intended, was to vault Miller into the outdoor season on a high note.
“I was a little unsure heading into my sophomore year. The coach that recruited me and coached in pole vault, Don Hood, had left. The new head coach Terry VanLaningham came in and we hit it off,” said Miller.
“He had me working on the small things and I was really confident going into the spring outdoor season. I was getting on bigger poles, getting stronger and faster. Everything was clicking for me.”
Miller, who qualified for the NCAA DIII Indoor Championships as freshmen, finished 16th overall with a 14-7 1/4. He followed up with clearance 15-1 good enough for 17th at the NCAA DIII Outdoor Championships last spring.
“I was really excited. With the indoor season, it was all coming together. I’d go to one track and do really good and figure something out,” explained Miller. “All of the sudden, right when everything started clicking and I was jumping super high and getting 17 feet in practice. That’s when they shut everything down.”
Miller, like so many other student athletes across the country, saw his season end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He got as far as Winston-Salem, North Carolina where the indoor championships were to be held March 14.
“We flew there on a Wednesday and I competed in a pre-meet Thursday and did a warm-up. Later that night, I hear some commotion outside my motel room,” Miller recalled. “I walked outside my room and it was like a pity party going on. At that point my coach hadn’t told me anything about the meet being canceled. It was hard to believe.”
Miller, who had qualified for the indoor championship with a personal-best 15-10 to win the FasTrak Last Chance Qualifier in Houston, was poised to have his best performance as a collegian.
“Jack is a very committed individual. Even through a coaching change that was hard on all the athletes, Jack had the faith and trusted LeTourneau was going to be the best place. And it’s really worked out well for him,” said LETU head track coach Kathleen Raske, whose husband is associate head coach Miller’s pole vault instructor.
“His loyalty to LeTourneau and his trust in the administration to bring in some new quality coaches that will help him progress. That’s been a statement for the whole team. Jack has been a great leader and leads by example. He represents LeTourneau in a first-class manner at all times.”
Prior to selecting LeTourneau, Miller was a standout on the New Diana track team. He twice advanced to the UIL state track and field meet in Austin, placing third in the pole vault competition in 2018.
The civil engineering major isn’t allowing the nation-wide malaise of a pandemic to slow his work ethic or dampen his enthusiasm. Thanks to the NCAA, he gets an additional year eligibility to compete in spring outdoors, which just in happens to be Miller’s favorite season.
“I’m definitely not stopping my training. Im continuing to train, run and work,” Miller said.
“I’m hoping that during the summer they’ll pick back up on some of the summer pole vaulting track meets. I’m training for that now. I’m not gonna stop.”