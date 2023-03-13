LOBO RELAYS
at Lobo Stadium, Longview
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Marshall 105, Hallsville 93.5, Lufkin 92, Longview 91, Tyler Legacy 69.5, Mount Pleasant 68, Nacogdoches 31, Kilgore 29, Pine Tree 28, Harmony 10
Individual results
100 meters: D. Bennett, Mount Pleasant 11.02; K. Reese, Kilgore 11.35; O. Scott, Lufkin 11.38
200 meters: S. Taylor, Marshall 22.27; K. Washington, Longview 22.88; D. Drish, Longview 22.98
400 meters: O. Scott, Lufkin 50.84; A. Forney, Lufkin 50.87; J. Stansell, Longview 52.38
800 meters: H. Blake, Nac 2:01.09; G. Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 2:02.61; K. Murphy, Lufkin 2:03.66
1600 meters: K. Murphy, Lufkin 4:40; M. Maldonado, Tyler Legacy 4:41.46; G. Calderon, Mount Pleasant 4:48.17
3200 meters: J. Avedikian, Hallsville 10:15.14; J. Rodriguez, Tyler Legacy 10:29.48; N. Long, Nac 10:23.73
110 hurdles: B. Robinson, Marshall 15.29; A. Sims, Hallsville 15.30; S. Guereca, Mount Pleasant 15.43
300 hurdles: K. Foster, Marshall 40.19 C. Higgins, Harmony 41.68; A. Sims, Hallsville 42.03
400 relay: Longview (W. Nelson, D. Drish, J. Stansell, K. Washington) 42.61; Marshall 43.18; Lufkin 43.73
800 relay: Marshall (J. Thomas, B. Robinson, S. Taylor, K. Foster) 1:28.94; Longview 1:29.51; Hallsville 1:31.39
1600 relay: Lufkin (M. Mosley, O. Scott, K. Murphy, A. Forney) 3:26.98; Marshall 3:26.68; Hallsville 3:31.99
Long jump: K. Reed, Hallsville 20-7; N. Crockett, Tyler Legacy 20-4; K. Foster, Marshall 20-3
Shot put: D. Evans, Pine Tree 57-7.50; Q. Clark, Pine Tree 50-7; J. Williams, Nac 50-4
Discus: A. Tunstal, Hallsville 165-6; P. Christian, Kilgore 158-7; Q. Clark, Pine Tree 137-6
Triple jump: X. Hills, Mount Pleasant 44-5; K. Foster, Marshall 45-9.50; J. Moseley, Hallsville 42-3.50
High jump: X. Hills, Mount Pleasant 6-2; D. Reese, Longview 6-0; J. Sanders, Kilgore 5-10
Pole vault: C. Upchurch, Hallsville 13-6; J. Lee, Tyler Legacy 11-6; H. Scott, Hallsville 10-6
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 195, Tyler Legacy 85, Nacogdoches 71, Hallsville 61, Marshall 50, Lufkin 48, Henderson 24, Kilgore 23, Pittsburg 21, Mount Pleasant 14, Longview Green 12, Pine Tree 12
Individual results
100 meters: S. Mills, Marshall 12.62; A. Smith, Marshall 12.67; T. Woods, Longview 13.15
200 meters: S. Mills, Marshall 26.04; R. Stansell, Longview 26.60; A. Smith, Marshall 26.77
400 meters: D. Johnson, Longview 56.60; Z. Smith, Tyler Legacy 59.97; A. Haskins, Hallsville 1:01.52
800 meters: A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:14.69; R. Almanza, Kilgore 2:30.02; J. Bryner, Tyler Legacy 2:31.74
1600 meters: G. Alejandro, Henderson 5:45.44; A. Egbe, Longview 5:57.61; J. Bryner, Tyler Legacy 5:47.82
3200 meters: G. Alejandro, Henderson 12:18.22; A. Egbe, Longview 12:27.90; D. Reguena, Kilgore 12:34.97
100 hurdles: B. Dzudie, Longview 17.29; N. Sweat, Nac 17.49; A. Davis, Hallsville 17.58
300 hurdles: B. Dzudie, Longview 47.88; A. Armstrong, Tyler Legacy 48.33; N. Sweat, Nac 50.20
400 relay: Longview (D. Johnson, B. Mitchell, K. Taylor, A. Stansell) 49.05; Marshall 49.62; Nac 50.00
800 relay: Longview (B. Mitchell, K. Taylor, K. Bailey, R. Stansell) 1:45.50; Nac 1:48.09; Lufkin 1:48.82
1600 relay: Longview (D. Johnson, K. Taylor, K. Simmons, R. Stansell) 4:04.16; Tyler Legacy 4:16.4; Lufkin 4:18.19
Long jump: Z. Smith, Tyler Legacy 16-9; R. Stansell, Longview 16-2; T. McGee, Longview 15-11
Shot put: J. Owens, Longview 36-8.25; A. Johnson, Mount Pleasant 33-10.50; V. Talley, Longview 32-5.25
Discus: F. Henry, Pine Tree 112-1; R. Roberts, Longview 100-5.50; J. Owens, Longview 94-7
Triple jump: T. McGee, Longview 35-10; Z. Smith, Tyler Legacy 35-6.50; D. Johnson, Longview 34-10
High jump: O. Simmons, Hallsville 5-4; I. Meggiato, Lufkin 5-2; L. Conley, Hallsville 5-0
Pole vault: N. Willardson, Nac 9-0; T. Reynolds, Pittsburg 8-6; L. Hicks, Hallsville 8-0
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 198, Hallsville 107, Nacogdoches 73, Tyler Legacy 69, Marshall 50, Pine Tree 28, Henderson 26, Kilgore 24, Lufkin 24, Longview Green 5, Pittsburg 4, Mount Pleasant 3, Tyler Legacy Red 2
JV BOYS
Team standings: Hallsville 142, Longview 139, Tyler Legacy 119, Lufkin 69, Marshall 50, Kilgore 33, Mount Pleasant 29, Pine Tree 20, Nacogdoches 13.5, Tyler Legacy Red 4, Longview Green 1.5
WATTY MYERS RELAYS
at Grim Stadium, Texarkana
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Atlanta 148, Texas High 133, Pine Tree 127, Paris 76, Carthage 36, Daingerfield 20
Individual results
100 meters: K.J. Edwards, Carthage 11.16; T. Powell, Texas High 11.47; K. Robinson, Carthage 11.52
200 meters: T. Ball, Texas High 22.51; C. Swanson, Atlanta 22.59; R. Flournoy, Pine Tree 23.01
400 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 51.94; J. Coleman, Texas High 52.08; J. Arnold, Texas High 52.69
800 meters: M. Gray, Pine Tree 2:01.85; M. Morin, Atlanta 2:08.34; C. White, Texas High 2:08.89
1600 meters: C. Swanson, Atlanta 4:47.64; I. Martinez, Pine Tree 4:49.79; P. Zapata, Paris 4:52.34
3200 meters: I. Martinez, Pine Tree 10:27.95; M. Morin, Atlanta 10:29.64; T. Scroggins, Pine Tree 10:33.94
110 hurdles: E. Miles, Texas High 15.33; J. Jackson, Paris 16.26; S. Darty, Atlanta 17.16
300 hurdles: S. Darty, Atlanta 43.08; M. Owens, Atlanta 43.99; E. Miles, Texas High 44.28
400 relay: Pine Tree (J. Villasenor, T. Brown, R. Flournoy, K. Deckard) 43.37; Texas High 44.13; Carthage 44.19
800 relay: Atlanta (C. Swanson, J. Wells, E. Rojas, I. Chandler) 1:29.31; Texas High 1:31.50; Pine Tree 1:31.55
1600 relay: Texas High (J. Coleman, E. Likins, J. Arnold, K. Jolly)3:27.34; Atlanta 3:27.57; Pine Tree 3:35.42
Long jump: S. Darty, Atlanta 20-0; K. Dickerson, Atlanta 19-9; W. Winkfield, Texas High 19-9
Triple jump: W. Winkfield 44-8.50; S. Darty, Atlanta 41-11.50; M. Johnson,Paris 41-0
High jump: Z. Robinson, Paris 6-2; A. Boston, Atlanta 6-0; S. Williams, Atlanta 5-10
Pole vault: T. Farr, Paris 12-6; B. Beck, Paris 12-6; C. Swanson, Atlanta 10-0
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: Atlanta 120, Paris 111, Pine Tree 109, Carthage 84, Texas High 66, Daingerfield 51
Individual results
100 meters: B. Cashion, Paris 11.94; A. Noble, Texas High 12.53; J.D. Larry, Atlanta 12.69
200 meters: J. Franklin, Paris 25.00; M. King, Atlanta 26.87; K. Collins, Texas High 27.00
400 meters: S. Holt, Paris 1:02.73; L. Vasquez, Pine Tree 1:04.57; M. Martin, Atlanta 1:05.65
800 meters: K. Partain, Atlanta 2:26.57; A. Garcia, Pine Tree 2:36.95; Z. Richardson, Texas High 2:40.12
1600 meters: D. Hernandez, Texas High 5:53.31; A. Garcia, Pine Tree 5:56.86; K. Fant, Carthage 6:02.25
3200 meters: D. Hernandez, Texas High 12:40.64; M. Robinson, Pine Tree 13:00.19; A. Garcia, Pine Tree 13:12.02
100 hurdles: Z. Myers, Carthage 16.18; A. Williams, Daingerfield 6.78; J. Mitchell, Pine Tree 17.45
300 hurdles: Z. Vanderhoof, Texas High 53.13; J. Mitchell, Pine Tree 53.24; J. Register, Carthage 53.80
400 relay: Paris (K. Gunn, B. Cashion, S. Holt, J. Franklin) 48.28; Atlanta 49.81; Pine Tree 50.05
800 relay: Paris (K. Gunn, B. Cashion, S. King, J. Franklin) 1:43.38; Atlanta 1:45.78; Pine Tree 1:47.31
1600 relay: Atlanta (A. Hanner, K. Partain, C. Bailey, T. Hurd) 4:16.37; Carthage 4:26.59; Paris 4:28.35
Long jump: T. Hurd, Atlanta 15-11; M. King, Carthage 15-10.50; J. Franklin, Paris 15-7
Triple jump: E. Ugbini, Pine Tree 35-8.50; J. Roberts, Carthage 34-0; A. Williams, Daingerfield 31-11
High jump: C. Bailey, Atlanta 5-2; A. Johnson, Paris 5-2; E. Ugbini, Pine Tree 5-0
Pole vault: B. Whitaker, Carthage 7-9; J. Mitchell, Pine Tree 7-6; J. Register, Carthage 6-0
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Pine Tree 142, Texas High 140, Paris 80, Carthage 73, Atlanta 65, Daingerfield 9
JV BOYS
Team standings: Texas High 221, Pine Tree 143, Atlanta 66, Paris 55, Carthage 39, Texas High Orange 26, Daingerfield 4