Keilan Carr grew up seeing his mother’s track trophies in a box at the house.
As a freshman, Carr, a dual-sport athlete at Longview, got a push from his sister, who had already started her own trophy collection, to give the high jump a try.
Now they all have trophies.
“My sister, she pushed me and showed me how to do some things when I was a freshman and I knew that this was something I wanted to do,” Carr said. “They were happy for me, tried to help me with my form and at first, they really didn’t believe me when I said how high I was jumping.”
Carr continued the family legacy of excelling on the track throughout high school and will now head to Ottawa University to continue his track career.
His mother, Jameka Carr, was a two-time regional qualifier at Longview in 1997 as a freshman and again in 2000.
His sister, Daijia Carr, is a three-time state qualifier for the Lady Lobos and just wrapped her junior season at SFA. Daijia helped lift SFA women’s team to the Southland Conference indoor championship for the second-straight year this March. Carr ran a leg on the distance medley relay that took the gold.
“We’re a competitive group,” Keilan Carr said. “We want to win and every time I go out there, I want to win.”
That’s what stood out about both Keilan and Daijia to Lobo track coach David Ashley.
“They were both big-meet performers,” Ashley said. “They were at their best when it mattered most and didn’t shy down from any competition.”
After giving the high jump a try as a freshman, Keilan qualified for the regional meet as a sophomore. He followed that up with a record-setting junior season, including his second-straight District 11-6A title as well as the school and district record at 6-8.
The state track meet was the goal and plan this season for Keilan before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his senior season.
“The plan was Austin this year,” he said. “That’s not an easy thing to do, especially with the competition in our region but I feel like I was running and jumping well.”
That’s what makes signing to continue jumping at the next level even more special despite his high school career cut short.
“It hurts but I’m blessed to have the chance to continue my career,” Keilan said. “This is something that I’ve wanted to do since I was a freshman and is something that I fell in love with then.”
With a box of trophies and a push from a sibling serving as motivation, Carr is ready to take the next leap.