Longview has had a very successful track season in 2021 and plans to finish what it started at today’s Class 5A UIL State Track and Field Meet state at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The program will send athletes to six state events, including the boys’ and girls’ 200-meter dash, boys’ and girls’ 400-meter relay, boys’ 800-meter relay and boys’ 100-meter dash.
“There were some kids that improved a lot,” Longview track head coach Josh Rankin said of what set up his team’s success. “It took some time to see which relays were going to be our best and get the kids in the right spots. Once we figured out halfway through the year, we could tell we had a pretty good shot.”
One of the athletes that’s made a stride for Longview this season has been senior Ty’monyahe Abney, who advanced to his first UIL state meet.
“He’s probably the one going into it that looks like he’s got the best chance to possibly win it,” said Rankin. “You could tell early on that he was at a different level. He works as hard as or harder than anybody. Every rep we do, he’s full go. Whatever is asked of him, he’s doing it. He’s been a good leader as far as that goes.”
Abney plans to make the most of his trip to state. Individually, he’ll battle in the boys’ 200-meter dash. In relay action, he qualified with Jalen Hale, DeKalon Taylor, Lancetravon Freeman, Zakyire Moon and Kaden Meredith in the boys’ 400-meter relay and with Lancetravon Freeman, Zakyire Moon, DeKalon Taylor, Decameron Thomas and Jalen Hale in the 800-meter relay.
“It feels good,” said Abney. “We came a long way to get here. It took me four years after injury. Had a lot of great teammates [and] had a lot of fast people come through, we just haven’t been able to make it there. Now, we got a chance to win the whole thing.”
Another notable competitor is LaMiaya Henderson, who became the first Longview freshman female track athlete to advance to an individual state event. That achievement was reached when she qualified for the girls’ 200-meter dash.
“I’m so proud of myself this year,” said Henderson. “I’ve got to give myself credit for running with people that are way older than me. Being the first lady to go to a school state track meet as a freshman, it surprised me a lot.”
Henderson’s presence at the event doesn’t stop there. That’s because she also qualified for the girls’ 400-meter relay with teammates Angell Evans, Madison Pippins, Brayleigh Mitchell and Kyra Taylor.
NOTES: Today’s schedule for the Lobo runners begins at 5 p.m. with the 400 relay events, followed by Taylor in the 100 at 6:05 p.m., the 800 relay at 6:40 p.m. and the 200 for Henderson and Abney at 7:35 p.m.