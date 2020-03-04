Four area track meets this weekend will give fans a chance to see some of the top athletes from all classifications battle it out for gold in Longview, Gladewater, Jefferson and Union Grove.
On tap today are the Jefferson Bulldog Relays at W.F. Lockett Stadium and the Bobby Bernard Relays at Gladewater’s Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium. On Friday, Longview’s annual Lobo Relays are set at Lobo Stadium and the Dee Mackey Relays take place at Glyn Johnston Stadium in Union Grove.
LONGVIEW
Field events are set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Lobo Stadium, with the 3,200-meter run scheduled for 3 p.m. The running finals are set for 5:05 p.m.
Joining host team Longview in the meet are Lufkin, Tyler Lee, Kilgore, Pine Tree, Gilmer, Rockwall, Daingerfield (boys), Carthage (girls) and Nacogdoches (girls).
Longview’s boys and Rockwall’s girls won the 2019 team titles. The Lobos finished with 188 points, while district rival Rockwall had 127 for the runner-up spot. The standings were reversed on the girl’s side with Rockwall finishing with 178 points and the Lady Lobos 126.5.
GLADEWATER
Action starts at 1 p.m. today with field events. Running events will follow after the completion of field events.
Making up the field will be Gladewater, Spring Hill, Brownsboro, Wills Point, King’s Academy, Cumberland Academy, Mount Pleasant, Sabine and Paris.
Gilmer’s boys and girls won team teams last season. The Buckeyes had 128 points and Gladewater 100, while the Lady Buckeyes finished with 137 points and Nacogdoches’ girls 95.
JEFFERSON
It’ll be an early start in Jefferson today, with field events set for 10:30 a.m. and the 3,200-meter run on tap at 11 a.m. Running events will follow after the completion of field events.
Competing teams include Jefferson, Tatum, Marshall Christian Academy, McLeod, Waskom, Daingerfield and Winona.
Tatum’s boys (226 points) and girls (223 points) are the defending champions. Jefferson’s boys (113) and Daingerfield’s girls (135) finished as runners-up a year ago.
UNION GROVE
Field events for the Dee Mackey Relays, along with the 3,200-meter run, are set for noon on Friday. Running finals will follow the field events.
Entered teams include Union Grove, New Diana, White Oak, Ore City, Leverett’s Chapel, Harmony, Harleton, Union Hill, Central, Spring Hill (girls), Mount Pleasant, Chapel Hill, Frankston, Avinger, ETCHS and Trinity School of Texas.
White Oak’s girls (150) and Spring Hill’s boys (219.5) won team titles last season. New Diana’s girls (84) and Union Grove’s boys (121) earned runner-up finishes.