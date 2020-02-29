Nacogdoches Invitational
at Nacogdoches High School
VARSITY BOYS
Team Standings
Longview 168, Tyler Lee 125, Carthage 83, Nacogdoches 53, Henderson 8, Waskom 2
Individual Results
100 meters: A. Hall, Longview, 11.01; J. Miller, Lee, 11.04; I. Taylor, Longview, 11.15
200 meters: M. Cannon, Longview, 22.25; L. Freeman, Longview, 22.39; K. Turner, Lee, 23.32
400 meters: K. Hollis, Longview, 50.48; T. Abney, Longview, 50.60; J. Williams, Carthage, 52.72
800 meters: N. Knight, Lee, 1:59.62; A. Asad, Lee, 1:59.71; J. Garcia, Longview, 2:05.75
1600 meters: N. Knight, Lee, 4:34.21; J. Garcia, Longview, 4:45.48; D. Laguna, Longview, 4:47.44
3200 meters: A. Smith, Lee, 10:37; I. Salter, Lee, 10:40; D. Laguna, Longview, 10:42
110 hurdles: J. Brager, Carthage, 15.18; D. McMillian, Longview, 16.61; M. Halton, Carthage, 16.81
300 hurdles: M. Halton, Carthage, 41.14; J. Pradia, Longview, 41.72; B. King, Carthage, 42.50
400 relay: Longview (T. Abney, M. Cannon, L. Freeman, A. Hall), 42.13; Lee, 43.80; Nacogdoches, 44.26
800 relay: Longview (I. Taylor, L. Freeman, M. Cannon, C. Hopkins), 1:30; Nacogdoches, 1:33.07; Lee, 1:33.58
1600 relay: Longview (T. Abney, B. Duckett, C. Hopkins, K. Hollis), 3:34.59; Carthage, 3:36.26; Lee, 3:42.43
Shot put: T. Crawford, Carthage, 44-11.5; N. Jones, Nacogdoches, 44-8; G. Lawrence, Lee, 43-11.5
VARSITY GIRLS
Team Standings
Tyler Lee 136, Longview 112, Nacogdoches 63, Henderson 56, Carthage 50, San Augustine 42, Waskom 6
Individual Standings
100 meters: M. Washington, Henderson, 11.89; K. Hall, Lee, 12.13; S. Talley, Longview, 12.45
200 meters: A. Evans, Longview, 25.91; M. Washington, Henderson, 26.98; H. Smith, Carthage, 27.49
400 meters: M. Peterson, Longview, 1:01.09; S. Jones, Longview, 1:01.55; C. Babino, Lee, 1:02.53
800 meters: G. Lamb, Lee, 2:28.15; Z. Tilley, Nacogdoches, 2:36; C. Teagle, San Augustine, 2:38.32
1600 meters: I. Breaux, Longview, 5:26.94; G. Lamb, Lee, 5:45.74; K. Villatoro, Nacogdoches, 5:46.96
3200 meters: I. Breaux, Longview, 12:11; S. Hamlin, Lee, 12:42; K. Villatoro, Nacogdoches, 12:46
100 hurdles: A. Mills, Henderson, 16.50; A. Pegues, Longview, 16.98; M. Marshall, Lee, 17.09
300 hurdles: M. Reynolds, Carthage, 51.65; I. Woodard, Carthage, 53.16; O. Lara, San Augustine, 54.13
400 relay: Lee (J. Walker, C. Browning, K. Hall, K. Casel), 49.33; Henderson, 49.37; San Augustine, 52.32
800 relay: Lee (C. Taylor, A. Frater, T. Mumphrey, K. Hall), 1:44.73; Longview, 1:45.85; Nacogdoches, 1:52.41
1600 relay: Longview (M. Peterson, S. Jones, B. Mitchell, K. Taylor), 4:14.47; Lee, 4:19.23; San Augustine, 4:24.89
Shot put: H. Casel, Lee, 34-3.5; A. Lane, Nacogdoches, 30-4.5; J. Johnson, Lee, 30-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: Longview 183, Tyler Lee 83, Carthage 81, Nacogdoches 54, Nacogdoches JV Gold 32, Henderson 19, Waskom 11
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Longview 136, Tyler Lee 117, Nacogdoches 96, Carthage 74, Waskom 24
Graham Knowles Relays
at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium
VARSITY GIRLS
Team Standings
Pine Tree 137, Kaufman 104, Hallsville 98, Whitehouse 78, Mount Pleasant 74, Kilgore 69, Marshall 60
Individual results
100 meters: K. King, Pine Tree 12.4, J. Gibson, Pine Tree 13.0, T. Bright, Whitehouse 13.3
200 meters: M. Holland, Kilgore 25.6, K. King, Pine Tree 26.2, T. Gray, Pine Tree 27.1
400 meters: G. Carter, Hallsville 1:04.4, K. Elzner, Kaufman, 1:04.7, S. Brown, Whitehouse 1:06
800 meters: E. Taylor, Kilgore 2:25.7, A. Perkins, Hallsville 2:28, A. Campa, Kaufman 2:35
1600 meters: E. Galan, Kaufman 5:38.3, E. Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 5;44, A. Campa, Kaufman, 5:53
3200 meters: E. Galan, Kaufman 12:07, E. Dorantes, Mount Pleasant 12:15, Z. Craven, Kilgore 12:23
100 hurdles: K. Turner, Mount Pleasant 18.9, M. Bankston, Hallsville 18.1, J. Scroggins, Pine Tree 18.4
300 hurdles: R. Garrett, Pine Tree 51.7, F. Baloraine, Hallsville 52.2, T. Sandberg, Kaufman, 52.4
400 relay: Pine Tree (J. Gibson, K. King, J. Martindale, R. Garrett) 54.82, Marshall 54.83, Whitehouse 54.84
800 relay: Kilgore (M. Holland, A.Jones, J. Estrella, E. Taylor) 1:49.7, Marshall 1:49.8, Pine Tree 1:50
1600 relay: Hallsville (G. Carter, A. Perkins, B. Rogers, M. Holladay) 4:18.9, Kaufman 4:20, Marshall 4:22
Long jump: J. Ray, Whitehouse 17-4.50, K. King, Pine Tree 16-6, T. King, Marshall 16-4.50
Shot put: K. Bates, Mount Pleasant 38-7.75, T. McNary, Mount Pleasant 33-3,75, A. Thomas, Pine Tree 33-0.50
Discus: A. Thomas, Pine Tree 114-2, T. McNary,Mount Pleasant 104-9, S. Stubbs, Kaufman, 100-8
Triple jump: J. Ray, Whitehouse 35-0.50, K. King, Pine Tree 35-0, S. Chism, Kilgore 34-8
High jump: O. Simmons, Hallsville 5-7, A. Taylor, Whitehouse 5-0, A. Maynes, Whitehouse 4-10
Pole vault: M. Nalls, Hallsville 9-6, K. Freeman, Whitehouse 9-6, M. Puente, Kaufman, 8-6
VARSITY BOYS
Team Standings
Spring Hill 136, Pine Tree 130, Hallsville 106, Kilgore 78, Marshall 74, Kaufman 40, Whitehouse 28, Mount Pleasant 23
Individual results
100 meters: K. Turner, Pine Tree 10.70, C. Jackson, Kilgore 10.72, T. Sheffield, Pine Tree 11.09
200 meters: D. Freeman, Pine Tree 22.86, K. Thomas, Pine Tree 23.5, D. Williams, 23.8
400 meters: C. Venters, Hallsville 50.4, Z. Henry, Spring Hill 52.2, E. Monsivais, Hallsville 52.9
800 meters: K. Barlow, Spring Hill 2:04.64, G. Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 2:04.89, T. Lewis, Whitehouse 2:07.4
1600 meters: P. Williams, Kaufman 4:35.9, K. Barlow, Spring Hill 4:#6.1, G. Landaverde, Mount Pleasant 4:45.6
3200 meters: K. Barlow, Spring Hill 9:48.54, C. Rivera, Kaufman 9:54.1, P. Williams, Kaufman 9:56
110 hurdles: C. Rhodes, Spring Hill 16.06, M. Burnett, Hallsville 16.11, L. Felder, Hallsville 16.31
300 hurdles: L. Felder, Hallsville 43.4, A. Hawkins, Spring Hill 44.2, H. Tarver, Pine Tree 44.4
400 relay: Pine Tree (T. Sheffield, D. Freeman, K. Thomas, K. Turner) 42.21, Kilgore 42.9, Marshall 43.2
800 relay: Pine Tree (T. Sheffield, D. Freeman, K. Thomas, K. Turner) 1:30.19, Marshall 1:33, Kilgore 1:37
1600 relay: Hallsville (E. Monsivais, A. Daniel, L. Felder, C. Venters) 3:30.43, Marshall 3:37, Pine Tree 3:38
Long jump: C. Venters, Hallsville 22-1.50, K. Turner, Pine Tree 21-7, C. Crowe, Spring Hill 21-4.75
Shot put: C. Woodside, Kilgore 54-8, D. Blanton, Kilgore 52-1, K. Kenney, Kilgore 48-7.50
Discus: M. Washington, Marshall 131-7, K. Rogers, Spring Hill 123-2, H. Lewis, Kilgore 119-9
Triple jump: K. Bell, Spring Hill 44-2, D. Freeman, Pine Tree 42-8.75, K. Pinson, Marshall 42-0
High jump: K. Wood, Whitehouse 6-2, C. Crowe, Spring Hill 6-0, C. Mudoh, Spring Hill 5-8
Pole vault: K. Griffen, Pine Tree 13-0, T. Sassee,Hallsville 13-0, C. Kranz, Hallsville 12-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: Kaufman 166.5, Hallsville 95.5, Marshall 89, Pine Tree 80, Whitehouse 66, Kilgore 51, Mount Pleasant 46, Spring Hill 26
JV GIRLS
Team standings: Kaufman 240, Whitehouse 95, Pine Tree 80, Hallsville 78, Mount Pleasant 50, Marshall 48, Kilgore 24
COLLEGE MEN
Individual results
100 meters: J. Essien, H-Tillotson 10.81, D. Mansfield, Texas College 10.86, D. Lewis, ETBU 10.94
200 meters: K. Dennis, H-Tillotson 21.0, J. Essien, H-Tillotson 22.0, B. Clark, La. College 22.9
400 meters: K. Dennis, H-Tillotson 49.14, C. Douglas, Texas College 50.5; J. White, LETU 51.7
800 meters: A. Mendoza, North Central 1:59.64, I. Matan, H-Tillotson 2:00.73, A. Flores, North Central 2:03.5
3000 meters: M. Broussard, ETBU 9:20.9, J. Daniels, Concordia 9:41.2, R. Platas, Concordia 9:43.4
110 hurdles: J. Sampson,H-Tillotson 15.0, D. Schneider, Concordia 15.6,2 J. Epps, Jarvis 15.65
400 relay: Texas College 42.4, ETBU 42.5, Concordia 43.4
1600 relay: Texas College 3:24.2, LETU 3:30.5, ETBU 3:30.7
Long jump: J. Wooden, Texas College 22-1, S. Childress, Jarvis 21-8, L. Norsworthy, Concordia 21-7.50
Shot put: K. Cavit, ETBU 39-11.3, C. Moorman, ETBU 37-6, R. Mason, LETU 37-5
Discus: K. Cavit, ETBU 130-10, A. Hrushka, LETU 111-9, D. Prejean, La. College 111-0
Triple jump: J. Wooden, Texas College 47-3.50, R. Davis-Cowway, Concordia 44-4.75, J. White, LETU 43-5.50
High jump: J. Blanton, ETBU 5-10, A. Gipson, ETBU 5-8, I. Lockhart, ETBU 5-6
Pole vault: Jack Miller, LETU 15-0, M. Sanders, ETBU 9-0
400 hurdles: D. Heichelheim, LETU 58.0, S. Childress, Jarvis 58.3, J. Jones, Texas College 58.5
1500 meters: L. Nightengale, LETU 4:07.09, M. Broussard, ETBU 4:13.34, G. Oehlert, LETU 4:17.4
Javelin: A. Salazar, Concordia 168-0, J. Powell, La. College 164-0, R. McDonald, ETBU 140-0
COLLEGE WOMEN
Individual Results
100 meters: C. Austin, La. College 12.620, R. Mitchell, La. College 12.625, K. Johnson, Jarvis 12.63
200 meters: R. Mitchell, La. College 26.305, C. Austin, La. College 26.308, A. Nelson, H-Tillotson 26.45
400 meters: A. Nelson, H-Tillotson 1:01.44, B. Luke, Concordia 1:02, A. Noll, Huston-Tillotson 1:02.5
800 meters: A. Segura, LETU 2:29.15, E. Struxness, North Central 2:33.1, P. Cepeda, North Central 2:34.3
3000 meters: B. Lopez, Concordia 11:59, A. Pineda, Concordia 12:01.1, M. Craycraft, LETU 12:23
100 hurdles: P. Corely, Concordia 16.3, T. Field, LETU 17.4, S. Ingram, Concordia 18.8
400 relay: H-Tillotson 49.51, La. College 49.87, Jarvis 50.1
1600 relay: La. College 4:21.1, Concordia 4:22, Jarvis 4:23
Long jump: T. Field, LETU 16-8.50, S. Johnson, Concordia 16-8.50, J. Foster, Jarvis 16-5.50
Shot put: K. Byrd, Jarvis 36-3.50, R. Piccirello, Concordia 34-4.50, S. Saenz, Concordia 32-11.5
Discus: K. Byrd, Jarvis 118-9, R. Piccirello, Concordia 98-2, A. Bailey, H-Tillotson 97-10
Triple jump: A. Anderson, Concordia 36-9.50, T. Field, LETU 32-6
High jump: G. Almond, ETBU 4-8, S. Ingram, Concordia 4-8, K. Regalado, Concordia 4-4
Pole vault: K. Packer, LETU 10-6
400 hurdles: T. Brant, H-Tillotson 1:07.37, P. Corely, Concordia 1:09.49, L. Funk. LETU 1:12.1
1500 meters: A. Segura, LETU 5:03.87, E. Garcia, North Central 5:17.87, P. Cepeda, North Central 5:20. 4
Javelin: G. LaCroix, La. College 105, H. Shipp, ETBU 104, R. Stevenson, LETU 92-0
Tommy Atkins Relays
at Roughneck Stadium, White Oak
VARSITY GIRLS
Team Standings
White Oak 183, Hughes Springs 148, Beckville 69, Harleton 64, Hawkins 48, Harmony 42, Union Grove 34, White Oak Maroon 21, Big Sandy 5
Individual results
100 meters: S. Gallagher, Union Grove 13.19, L. Posey, Hawkins 13.41, A. Smith, Beckville 14.11
200 meters: S. Davis, Hughes Springs 28.75, A. Barton, Union Grove 28.88, O. Carr, White Oak 29.15
400 meters: K. Terry, White Oak 1:02.22, Z. Jackson, Harleton 1:04.54, E. Jackson, Beckville 1:08.24
800 meters: S. Waller, Hughes Springs 2:42.30, E. Jackson, Beckville 2:47.85, K. Campbell, White Oak 2:49.86
1600 meters: M. Strickland, Hughes Springs 5:56.03, M. Kotick, Harmony 6:25.05, E. Hill, White Oak 6:26.51
3200 meters: M. Strickland, Hughes Springs 12:@8, J. Alexander, Hughes Springs 13:52, M. Kotick, Harmony 13:54
100 hurdles: K. Reed, White Oak 17.89, M. Madden, White Oak 18.15, C. Ward, Harmony 18.53
300 hurdles: S. Rogers, Harleton 53.26, M. Madden, White Oak 54.81, K. Reed, White Oak 55.01
400 relay: Hughes Springs (A. Everett, S. Davis, A. Kennedy, B. Young) 53.60, White Oak 54.01, Beckville 54.05
800 relay: Hughes Springs (A. Everett, S. Davis, A. Kennedy, B. Young) 1:56.03, White Oak 1:57.06, Beckville 1:58.33
1600 relay: White Oak (K. Terry, P. Palmer, A. Hall, O. Carr) 4:29.98, Hughes Springs 4:32.80, Harleton 4:44.59
Long jump: S. Davis, Hughes Springs 16-2, Z. Jackson, Harleton 16-1.50, A. Kennedy, Hughes Springs 15-8
Shot put: A. Davis, Hawkins 35-7, A. Craver, Hughes Springs, 28-3.50, E. Nix, White Oak 27-3.50
Discus: M. Jaco, Hawkins 100-3, K. Berry, White Oak 86-10, M. Balboa, White Oak 84-5
Triple jump: L. Posey, Hawkins 34-5, A. Kennedy, Hughes Springs 34-1.50, Z. Jackson, Harleton 33-5
High jump: C. Ward, Harmony 4-8, L. Baker, Beckville 4-8, P. Little, Harleton 4-8
Pole vault: L. Baker, White Oak 10-0, S. Riley, Whhte Oak 9-0, K. Reed, White Oak 8-0
VARSITY BOYS
Team Standings
Union Grove 127.5, Harmony 115, White Oak 91, Beckville 75, Harleton 58.5, Hughes Springs 57, Big Sandy 55, Hawkins 37
Individual results
100 meters: C. Harroff, Big Sandy 11.6, R. Friddell, White Oak 12.11, I. Edwards, Harmony 12.3
200 meters: C. Harroff, Big Sandy 23.5, J. Jackson, Harleton 23.8, K. Jones, Beckville 24.3
400 meters: I. Holland, Hawkins 52.2, M. Morrison, Beckville 56.03, S. Rosales, Big Sandy 57.5
800 meters:V. Wakefield, Hughes Springs 2:06.50, D. Creager, White Oak 2:10.28, Sabetay Fernandez, Union Grove 2:10.59
1600 meters: V. Wakefield, Hughes Springs 4:56.43, N. Green, White Oak 5:04.15, K. Burns, Union Grove 5:08.44
3200 meters: V. Wakefield, Hughes Springs 10:55.93, N. Green, White Oak 11:16.23, J. Wilson, Hughes Springs 11:20.99
110 hurdles: C. Helpenstill, Harmony 16.93, G. Barnett, Union Grove 16.94, J. McNenry, Hawkins 17.10
300 hurdles: K. Williams, Union Grove 42.82, C. Helpenstill, Harmony, 44.36, H. Davis, Union Grove 44.99
400 relay: Beckville (K. Lewis, R. Harris, K. Jones, M. Morrison) 44.98, Harmony 45.15, White Oak 46.38
800 relay: Harmony (A. McKenzie, S. Ross, J. Langford, C. McNeil) 1:36.83, Harleton 1:37.29, Union Grove 1:38.26
1600 relay: Harmony (J. McAbee, S. Ross, J. Langford, C. McNeil) 3:38.36, Union Grove 3:39.58, Hawkins 3:41.41
Long jump: K. Williams, Union Grove 21-7, J. Jackson, Harleton 20-4, C. Mead, Union Grove 20-0
Shot put: B. Chatham, Harmony 46-5, M. Jitjaeng, Big Sandy 43-0, T. Kennedy, Hughes Springs 42-0
Discus: M. Jitjaeng, Big Sandy 148-11, B. Chatham, Harmony 135-9, N. Ferrell, Union Grove 122-0
Triple jump: J. Jackson, Harleton 41-7.50, K. Williams, Union Grove 40-10, R. Harris, Beckville 40-6
High jump: R. Harris, Beckville 6-0, J. Dezelle, Big Sandy 5-10, M. Morrison, Beckville 5-8
Pole vault: T. McKinney, White Oak 14-6, M. Stevens, White Oak 13-0, J. Steph, Beckville 13-0
JV BOYS
Team standings: White Oak 151.5, Big Sandy 100, Harmony 98, Hughes Springs 87.5, Hawkins 81, Union Grove 38, Beckville 36, White Oak Maroon 19, Harleton 9