Jefferson’s AJ Singleton had big goals for his senior year. He knew it wouldn’t be easy but he wanted to go to state for the third year in a row and bring home some hardware.
“Originally, I was in Tatum for three years, since my freshman year,” Singleton explained. “Track is big thing in Tatum. They put track at a high standard. So this season, I just focused on getting faster and trying to maintain what I’ve been doing.
“Each year, since I’ve been in high school, I’ve either been to a regional track meet or a state track meet. Freshman year, I made it to regionals. Sophomore year to state and junior year to state. So I was just trying to maintain that but this year I was trying to focus on making it individually to state because the other years were mainly relay.”
Chances are that’s not happening.
When Singleton was enjoying spring break, he received a notification on his phone that the UIL was postponing all its athletics.
“I was pretty disappointed,” he offered. “I was pretty excited for the season but you’ve got to deal with it.”
“(I feel) very bad because he had an opportunity to go back to state and you can’t get those memories back,” Jefferson Athletic Director Antwain Jimmerson said.
Since he can’t run track, Singleton has found other ways to stay active.
“Right now, I have hill by my house and go outside and run those hills every day,” Singleton explained. “Just to keep my muscles up, I do pushups, sit ups, little stuff like that to keep my body intact before football season starts in college.”
The Jefferson senior has given his verbal commitment to ETBU where he plans to play cornerback for the Tigers.
“He’s an outstanding a leader, a hardworking kid,” Jimmerson added. “He’s one of those that you can give him a practice script and you know it’s going to get done, no question about it. He’s an outstanding human being and that says a lot about his parents. They’ve done a great job with him. He’s not only a great kid, a smart kid, a really good player but he came over from Tatum and from day one, he was a leader. He earned his spot.”
Singleton said he tries to lead both vocally and by example.
“I don’t really like how a lot of people will be like, ‘Hey do this. You need to hurry up, come on,’ but won’t show you what you need to be doing,” he said. “So I’m going to be vocal but at the same time, I’m going to be doing the work with you. If we’re doing sprints up and down, I’m going to run with you.”
Singleton said he has learned valuable life lessons from track.
“If you apply yourself, you can pretty much do anything you want as long as you keep working because anything is possible. The biggest lesson in track for me is you are as good as you want to be. If you put in the work, work hard, you’re going to go wherever you want to go. Stay focused and trust the process of what you’re doing. Keep practicing. Keep lifting weights. Keep your mind on what you want to do and keep your goals right, you’ll be alright. You’re going to go as far as you want.”
As graduation approaches, Singleton said he hopes to have left a positive influence with his teammates.
“As a fun dude but a dude that works hard,” he said when asked how he wants to be remembered. “I want to be remembered as that dude who worked hard.”