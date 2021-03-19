Willie Ross RelaysAt Lufkin
VARSITY BOYS
Team standings: Tyler Legacy 120, Longview 113, Marshall 93, Lufkin 58, Carthage 50, College Station 41, Nacogdoches 36, Hudson 31
Individual results
100 meters: L. Freeman, Longview 10.76, J. Miller, Legacy 10.79, K. Meredith, Longview 11.01
200 meters: T. Abney, Longview 21.11, Z. Moon, Longview 22.09; J. Collins, Lufkin 22.41
400 meters: C. Johnson, College Station 51.51; S. Taylor, Marshall 52.81; B. Duckett, Longview 53.51
800 meters: N. Knight, Legacy 2:00.84, A. Asad, Legacy 2:03.54; C. Tamez, Hudson 2:08.24
1600 meters: N. Knight, Legacy 4:29; I. Salter, Legacy 4:33; A. Ponder, Hudson 4:37
3200 meters: I. Salter, Legacy 10:23. A. Smith, Legacy 10:41; C. Miller, College Station 10:48
110 hurdles: S. Stanger, Legacy 15.13; J. Pradia, Longview 16.53; R. Stanford, College Station 16.58
300 hurdles: D. Jackson, Marshall 40.48; J. Pradia, Longview 41.68; T. Swindle, Nac 42.36
400 relay: Longview (D. Taylor, L. Freeman, K. Meredith, T. Abney) 42.57; Legacy 43.19; Marshall 43.72
800 relay: Lufkin (J. Taylor, J. Diaz, C. Diaz, A. Montgomery) 1:30.16; Longview 1:31.79; Marshall 1:32.29
1600 relay: Marshall (J. Mapps, D. Henderson, S. Taylor, D. Jackson) 3:29; Longview 3:29.11; Lufkin 3:33
Shot put: J. Jacobs, Marshall 44-1; K. Lister, Carthage 43-5; J. Donavan, Legacy 41-9
Discus: K. Deckard, Nac 126-2.50; J. Jacobs, Marshall 116-2; C. Hesse, Legacy 111-10
High jump: A. Riggans, Carthage 6-0; D. Roberson, Marshall 5-10; Z. Bryan, College Station 5-8
Pole vault: T. Jackson, Carthage 13-0; H. Roff, Hudson 10-0
VARSITY GIRLS
Team standings: College Station 123, Tyler Legacy 112, Longview 81, Hudson 4, Marshall 56, Lufkin 42, Nacogdoches 37, Carthage 23
Individual results
100 meters: E. Green, College Station 11.82; M. Pippins, Longview 12.02; T. Wright, College Station 12.44
200 meters: T. Mumphrey, Legacy 25.35; J. Williams, Legacy 25.88; L. Henderson, Longview 26.10
400 meters: J. Williams, Legacy 58.05; E. Green, College Station 1:00.55; C. Tucker, Legacy 1:02.65
800 meters: M. Roberts, College Station 2:19.81; G. Lamb, Legacy 2:24.15; K. Wagnon, Hudson 2:25.45
1600 meters: M. Roberts, College Station 5:31; G. Lamb, Legacy 5:37; B. Lipscomb, Hudson 5:40
3200 meters: P. Bautista, Lufkin 12:45; S. Hamlin, Legacy 13:00; E. Walker, Lufkin 13:10
100 hurdles: U. Henry, Hudson 15.88; C. Kimes, College Station 16.09; A. Thornton, College Station 16.11
300 hurdles: M. Marshall, Legacy 47.95; S. Mills, Marshall 48.28; A. Armstrong, Legacy 48.78
400 relay: Marshall (A. Smith, T. King, S. Mills, M. Wilson) 49.06; Longview 49.58; College Station 49.98
800 relay: Longview (A. Evans, K. Taylor, B. Mitchell, L. Henderson) 1:44.74; Marshall 1:45.34; College Station 1:45.61
1600 relay: Nac (S. Fields, D. Russ, E. Lathan, T. Randle) 4:14.02; Longview 4:15.09; Legacy 4:21.35
Shot put: T. Hale, Lufkin 35-3; P. Mathis, Longview 32-2.50; R. Love, College Station 32-0.50
Discus: A. De La Garza, College Station 108-3; M. Germany, Hudson 95-1; A. Amal, Hudson 88-0.25
High jump: M. Cavins, Hudson 5-0; U. Henry, Hudson 4-10; N. Inmon, Legacy 4-10
Pole vault: M. Salazar, Carthage 9-0; M. Traweek, College Station 8-0; L. Gentry, Hudson 7-0