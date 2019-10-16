■ L. HEAT 3, T. HEAT 1: TYLER — Longview HEAT tuned up for the upcoming state tournament with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16 win over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Hope Poulter finished with 10 points and four digs for Longview, now 22-2 on the season. Jaden Parker added five aces, 15 points, eight digs, 35 assists and two kills, Jaelyn Cleveland six aces, 12 points, three receptions, six blocks, nine digs and 16 kills, Jenna Parker seven points, 15 receptions and 25 digs, Jordan Parker five points, 35 receptions, three blocks, 18 digs and 13 kills, Makayla Richey three aces, seven points, four receptions, two blocks, 14 digs and six kills, McKenzie File four kills, Meredith Corley two receptions, Suzannah Neal one kill.
Longview HEAT will participate in this weekend’s Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations (TAIAO) State Tournament in Round Rock.
■ QUITMAN 3, RAINS 1: EMORY — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs, led by Shelby Hayes’ 33 assists and Ava Burroughs’ 15 kills, rallied for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-9 win over Rains.
Hayes added six digs, and Burroughs chipped in with two digs and two blocks. Jentri Jackson recorded nine digs and eight kills, Lucy Brannon 10 digs, four kills and three aces, Maddy Whitehurst four aces, 15 digs and four kills, Brooklyn Marcee seven digs and three kills, Julia Simpkins two aces five digs and five kills.
From Staff Reports