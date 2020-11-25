From Staff Reports
Kayla Jones, who helped lead Tatum to an unbeaten run through league play, earned overall Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 16-3A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Jones was joined on the superlatives list by teammates Macy Brown (co-Hitter of the Year), Abby Sorenson (Setter of the Year), Summer Dancy-Vasquez (Libero of the Year) and Coach of the Year Leven Barker.
Other top honors went to Christen Smith of Elysian Fields (co-Hitter of the Year), Tucker Ellis of Elysian Fields (Blocker of the Year), Jamie Casey of West Rusk (Server of the Year) and Bailey Blanton of Troup (Newcomer of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Tatum: Kaylei Stroud, Kensi Greenwood, Kerrigan Biggs; Elysian Fields: Mary Frances Ellis, Camryn Chandler; Waskom: Alaina Dyson, Skyie Middlebrook; Troup: Samantha Eastman; West Rusk: Piper Morton; Arp: Natalie Wiggins; Jefferson: Brooklyn Shelton
SECOND TEAM
Elysian Fields: Morgan Shaw, Bryanne Beavers; Waskom: Isabelle Phillips, Brookelynn Loyd; Troup: Avery Thibodeaux, Tara Wells, Karsyn Williams; West Rusk: Stormie LeJeune, Kaelyn King; Arp: Kyia Horton, Abby Nichols; Jefferson: JaKayla Rusk
HONORABLE MENTION
Tatum: Paisley Williams; Elysian Fields: Asia Neff, Savannah Wray, Heather Auvil; Waskom: Grecia Bravo, Malayiah Fields, Anna Claire Reeves, LaDaija Thomas; Arp: Jordan Medlock; Jefferson: Tierrani Johnson, Tawny Foster, Kristen Thomas; Troup: Jessica Minnix; Arp: Madi Evans
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Tatum: Paisley Williams, Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Kaylei Stroud, Kayla Jones, Janiya Kindle, Kensi Greenwood, Kerrigan Biggs, Gracie Pace, Mia Tovar, Macy Brown, Trinity Edwards, Abby Sorenson; Jefferson: Kiara Andrews, Brooklyn Shelton, Tawny Foster, Tierrani Johnson, Kristen Thomas, Kei’ana Mayberry, Harmoni Williams, Aysha Tucker, Ariah Taylor, Falicia Craver, JaKayla Rusk; West Rusk: Faith Cochran, Paula Mata, Meghan Jennings; Elysian Fields: Heather Auvil, Mary Frances Ellis, Tucker Ellis, Kelsey O’Brien, Christen Smith; Waskom: Grecia Bravo, Skyie Middlebrook, Isabelle Phillips, Malayiah Fields, LaDaija Thomas, Anna Claire Reeves, Catherine Bailey, Tristen Riley, Alaina Dyson, Cayman Keeling, Savannah Cadenhead, Brooklyn Loyd, Destiny Beaty; Troup: Samantha Eastman, Caed Derrick, Avery Thibodeaux, Tara Wells, Morgan Parrish, Sarah Neel, Jessica Minnix, Chloie Haugeberg, Maddy Griffin, Jaycee Eastman, Bailey Blanton; Arp: Marisa Alibrando, Paige Laird, Jadeyn Medlock Kyia Horton, Jasmine Cavaros, Kala Lara, Abby Nichols, Ashley Lopez