LONGVIEW
Mascot: Lady Lobos
Coach: Chaka Jackson
District: 15-5A (Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 15-26
Top returning players: Angell Evans (545 digs, 28 aces) … Miah Colbert (259 kills, 35 aces, 40 blocks) … Jakayla Morrow (81 kills, 39 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Brayleigh Mitchell … Anna Skinner
You can count on: “Leadership, depth and high intensity.” - Jackson
Needs work: “Communication and playing to win.” – Jackson
Did you know: Jackson is 257-206 in her coaching career, including a 223-169 record heading into her 11th season at Longview
PINE TREE
Mascot: Lady Pirates
Coach: Lacy Coldiron
District: 15-5A (Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 15-25
Top returning players: Malaeka Wilson (198 kills, 60 aces, 55 blocks, 163 digs) … Ryauna Garrett (35 aces, 381 assists) … Renee Garrett (29 kills, 229 assists) … Jamaya Davis (38 aces, 87 kills, 222 digs)
Newcomers to watch: Jalen Scroggins … Carmen Chatman
You can count on: “High energy, aggressive players who will give their all to not let the ball hit the floor on our side.” - Coldiron
Needs work: “We have several newcomers to the varsity team, so it will take a little time to fall in sync with one another.” - Coldiron
Did you know: Melissa Waddell, who coached at Pine Tree in 2010-2011, is back as an assistant coach this season
HALLSVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cara Collum
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 30-13
Top returning players: Ashley Jones (983 assists, 45 blocks, 143 digs, 184 kills, 86 aces) … Ayden McDermott (272 kills, 61 aces, 103 digs) … Emma Rogers (166 digs, 71 aces) … Chloe Ferrill (155 digs, 42 aces) … Riley Rodriguez (138 kills) … Mallory Pyle (83 kills, 27 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Brooke Grissom
You can count on: “A balanced offensive attack and a bigger block.” - Collum
Needs work: “Serve receive and serve consistency.” - Collum
Did you know: Hallsville, which went 13-1 in district play last season, has won three district titles in the past four years … Jones has given a verbal pledge to Louisiana Tech, which is coached by Collum’s former high school teammate, Amber McCray … Collum has a career coaching record of 155-48 and a 116-43 mark at Hallsville
MARSHALL
Mascot: Lady Mavericks
Coach: Kayla Allen
District: 15-5A (Longview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs, Texas High)
2019 record: 18-20
Top returning players: Emily Ellenburg (222 kills, 26 blocks) … Jordan Terry (223 kills, 66 blocks, 25 aces) … Mahogani Wilson (193 kills, 50 blocks) … Caitlyn Ellenburg (788 assists, 217 digs, 39 aces, 34 blocks)
You can count on: “Chemistry from a large returning class. Better agility and strength from working with our strength coach, Rob Phillips.” - Allen
Did you know: Marshall will play in a remodeled gymnasium this season
TEXAS HIGH
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Melissa Trotter-Hardy
District: 15-5A (Lonview, Pine Tree, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs)
2019 record: 12-28
Top returning players: Ashlyn Stiger (230 kills, 182 blocks) … Valeria Perez (514 digs)
Did you know: Stiger was the district’s top blocker and Perez the league’s co-Libero of the year last season
LUFKIN
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Leah Flores
District: 16-5A (Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler, Whitehouse)
2019 record: 15-22
Top returning players: Kelby Coutee (160 kills, 42 bocks) … Courtnee Morgan (143 kills, 62 blocks) … Libby Flores (68 aces, 300 digs, 417 assists, 89 kills) … Bree Hodges (302 digs, 20 kills)
You can count on: “Hustle and heart. Not the tallest or most talented team, but we will work and will do whatever it takes to keep the ball in play.” - Flores
Needs work: “We’re young.” - Flores
Did you know: Libby Flores was the district’s newcomer of the year and was voted the team’s MVP as a freshman last season
JOHN TYLER
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: LaMessa Derrett
District: 16-5A (Lufkin, Huntsville, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Whitehouse)
2019 record: 32-13
Top returning players: Symone Morris … Eriana Valle … Alexy Valle
You can count on: “Competing for every point and having fun while doing so.” - Derrett
Needs work: “We have a few returning varsity athletes, but we definitely lost key players and our younger athletes will need to step up during these times of uncertainty. We need to work on our communication and finding our chemistry.” - Derrett
Did you know: John Tyler finished 11-3 in district play last season
SPRING HILL
Mascot: Lady Panthers
Coach: Andrew Harbison
District: 16-4A (Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 20-23
Top returning players: Sam Schott (451 digs, 95 percent server, 46 aces) … Molly Seale
Newcomers to watch: Carolann Bowles
You can count on: “Hardworking players who never give up.” - Harbison
Needs work: “Making fewer errors.” - Harbison
Did you know: Spring Hill improved from five wins (5-25) to 20 wins in Harbison’s first season … Harbison has a career coaching record of 207-144
KILGORE
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Madeleine Harris
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 20-13
Top returning players: Miah Thomas (196 kills, 56 blocks, 20 aces) … Alexis Anderson … Aviana McIntyre … Ashton Vallery … Skye Coton
Newcomers to watch: Shadestiny Chism … Keydriana Roy
You can count on: “Miah Thomas’ leadership and diehard competitive spirit, and I have confidence in the team’s ability to dig deep and always fight.” - Harris
Did you know: Harris has a career coaching record of 360-289
HENDERSON
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Cal Goss
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Lindale, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 22-20
Top returning players: Analena Tavo (308 kills, 302 digs, 42 blocks, 26 aces) … Cora Jimerson (793 assists, 222 digs, 26 aces) … Taylor Helton (132 blocks, 75 kills)
Newcomers to watch: Taylor Lybrand … Mia McNew … Ty’Esha Moseley … MicahAnne Castles
You can count on: “We will be all over the floor. We have competition at almost every single position, so we will be going all out at all times.” - Goss
Needs work: “Defense. We lost four seniors that played all the way around, so we have some passing shoes to fill.” - Goss
Did you know: Goss, starting his seventh season as a coach, has never had a losing season
LINDALE
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Jessica Dimsdle
District: 16-4A (Spring Hill, Kilgore, Henderson, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Chapel Hill)
2019 record: 28-15
Top returning players: Shelbi Steen (441 kills, 40 blocks, 137 assists, 122 digs) … Kalaya Pierce (404 assists, 81 digs) … Skylar Wyllie (187 kills, 123 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Ellie Watkins … Darby Woodrum
Did you know: Steen was the district’s top hitter a year ago in a Class 5A district
GILMER
Mascot: Lady Buckeyes
Coach: Judith Harris
District: 15-4A (Paris, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove)
2019 record: 19-17
Top returning players: Haylee Jordan (192 kills, 21 aces, 156 blocks, 249 digs) … Madyson Tate (148 kills, 79 blocks, 19 digs) … Karsyn Lindsey (82 digs, 19 aces, 6 kills, 333 assists) … Aaleya Morton (531 digs, 6 kills, 35 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Kiersten Waller … Karlye Johnston … Raevan Harris … Jaycee Harris)
You can count on: “The Lady Buckeyes will be relentless in their pursuit of perfection. We will stand united as one family at all levels, and we will pride ourselves on our discipline on and off the court.” - Harris
Needs work: “There will be a transition period under a new head ocach, and during this period we are going to have to focus on our defense. We must improve our ability to control the speed of the game and make our opponents compete at a pace they are not used to.” - Harris
Did you know: Gilmer will be breaking in a new high school this year
PLEASANT GROVE
Mascot: Lady Hawks
Coach: Amy Collvins
District: 15-4A (Gilmer, Paris, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau)
2019 record: 21-19
Top returning players: Katie Ferguson (371 kills, 451 assists)
Newcomers to watch: Macy Young … Ella Nichols … Harleigh O’Neal
Did you know: Ferguson was the top setter in the district a year ago and was named a Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star alternate
CARTHAGE
Mascot: Lady Dawgs
Coach: Dawn Stewart
District: 17-4A (Center, Jasper, Palestine, Rusk)
2019 record: 41-5
Top returning players: Faith Kruebbe (256 kills, 258 digs, 58 blocks, 43 aces, 31 assists) … Makhai Lewis (105 kills, 78 blocks) … Sadie Smith (245 assists, 79 digs, 12 aces) … Caroline Baldree (28 kills, 17 digs) … Marissa Harrison
Newcomers to watch: Kaliyah Timmons … Erin Dodge … Jaycee Page … Jakyra Roberts … Mara Hodges
You can count on: “Working hard and lots of energy and excitement.” - Stewart
Needs work: “Finding our identity and learning each other.” - Stewart
Did you know: Last year’s total of 41 wins set a school record for volleyball at Carthage … Kruebbe was the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year in 2019
RUSK
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Billie Walley
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Jasper, Palestine)
Top returning players: Kaycee Johnson … Emi Etheridge
Newcomers to watch: Jazz Blankenship … Kara Wofford
Did you know: Rusk has six returning players from a year ago
CANTON
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Autumn Loyd
District: 14-4A (Athens, Brownsboro, Mabank, Van, Wills Point)
2019 record: 31-12
Top returning players: Rockie Collier … Kayden Prox … Madelyn Dunn
Newcomers to watch: Maddie Wilson … Peyton Behrand
You can count on: “These girls play with grit and passion until the very last point.Their ambition and drive sets the tone on the court.” - Loyd
Needs work: “Just working out the minor kinks.” - Loyd
TATUM
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Leven Barker
District: 16-3A (Arp, Elysian Fields, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
2019 record: 29-11
Top returning players: Abby Sorenson (849 assists, 173 digs, 81 aces) … Summer Dancy-Vasquez (406 digs, 93 percent server) … Kaylei Stroud (202 kills, 391 digs, 59 aces) … Kenzi Greenwood … Macy Brown … Kerrigan Biggs
You can count on: “2020 should be a little better for us than 2019 simply because we started so many young ones last year and it took us a bit to get going. Getting to the regional tournament with the younger girls should help them settle into varsity volleyball a little easier this year. I feel like we will be a good defensive team that will be searching for their offensive leaders early due to losing Essence Allen (A&M-Commerce), but these girls are huntry to make their own mark.” - Barker
Needs work: “Leadership and playing hard when the going gets tough. It’s going to happen early with the schedule we put together, and we simply will need to learn how to deal with it. When you lose the All-East Texas Player of the Year (Allen), it’s always fun to see who steps up the next year.” - Barker
Did you know: Barker has a career record of 629-243, and he has won at least 100 games at three different schools (Mexia, Pine Tree and Carthage)
ELYSIAN FIELDS
Mascot: Lady Jackets
Coach: Keasa Bonds
District: 16-3A (Arp, Jefferson, Tatum, West Rusk, Troup, Waskom)
Top returning players: Tucker Ellis … Mary Frances Ellis … Christen Smith … Camryn Chandler … Heather Auvil
Newcomers to watch: Bryanne Beavers … Morgan Shaw
You can count on: “Competitiveness and high energy.” - Bonds
Did you know: This is Bonds’ first season at Elysian Fields
WASKOM
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Iyhia McMichael
District: 16-3A (Tatum, Arp, Jefferson, West Rusk, Troup, Elysian Fields)
2019 record: 14-17)
Top returning players: Alaina Dyson (18 aces, 85 kills, 101 digs) … Skyie Middlebrook (16 aces, 11 kills, 128 digs) … Destiny beaty … Brookelyn Loyd … Karlee Waltrip … Malayiah Fields … Isabelle Phillips
Newcomers to watch: Anna Claire Reeves … Ladaija Thomas
You can count on: “Team cohesiveness. We lost one senior last year, middle blocker Destiny LeBrun. Our team has been used to playin with each other, and they know each other very well. That is something that cannot be overlooked toward the success of our program going into this year.” - McMichael
Needs work: “We are always striving to get 1% better in everything we do, so we will be working on being more precise on our serving, passing and offensive strategy.” - McMichael
Did you know: Dyson was last year’s district Newcomer of the Year
JEFFERSON
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Falon Jones
District: 16-3A (Waskom, Tatum, Arp, West Rusk, Troup, Elysian Fields)
Top returning players: Tierrani Johnson … Ja’Kayla Rusk …Kei’ana Maybery
Newcomers to watch: Harmoni Williams … Brooklyn Shelton … Falicia Craver
You can count on: “Tierrani Johnson is a three-year varsity player. Expectations for her this year are to lead her team by example and show everything she has worked hard for.” - Jones
Needs work: “There are a lot of new varsity players this year, so we’re really just trying to create some chemistry on the court.” - Jones
SABINE
Mascot: Lady Cardinals
Coach: Tara Wait
District: 15-3A (Daingerfield, New Diana, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2019 record: 39-7
Top returning players: Aubree McCann (397 kills, 80 aces, 76 blocks, 288 digs) … Sierrah Richter (78 kills, 135 aces, 14 blocks, 296 digs, 1,510 assists)
You can count on: “A great team coming back on a successful 2019. The Lady Cards will be hungry for wins and playoff victories.” - Wait
Needs work: “A few technical fixes to work on, but overall great team chemistry and a ton of talent.” - Wait
Did you know: Wait was the setter for White Oak when the Ladynecks won the school’s only volleyball state championship back in 2010. In two state tournament matches that season, she had 63 assists and 18 digs. White Oak finished 131-5 during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons as a player
NEW DIANA
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Kelly Ridge
District: 15-3A (Sabine Daingerfield, Gladewater, Hughes Springs, Ore City, White Oak)
2019 record: 14-24
Top returning players: Julia Loeza … Tori Ward
Newcomers to watch: Sophie Oubre … Allie Oney … Eden Gossett
You can count on: “Julia Loeza to lead the team.” - Ridge
Needs work: “Passing. Our goal is to be the best passing team in East Texas. Only with good passing can you make great things happen.” - Ridge
Did you know: Ridge is in her first season at New Diana. She spent the past seven seasons at Grand Saline, where her teams averaged 20.2 wins per season and made the playoffs four times in seven years
HUGHES SPRINGS
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: John Walker
District: 15-3A (Sabine White Oak, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Ore City)
2019 record: 17-20
Top returning players: Cori Johnson (188 kills, 7 blocks, 40 aces) … Adriana Kennedy (172 kills, 56 blocks) … Jacee Short (77 kills, 22 aces0 … Emma McKinney (30 kills, 356 assists, 31 aces
Newcomers to watch: Maggie Pate
Did you know: Johnson was a second-team all-district pick a year ago
WHITE OAK
Mascot: Ladynecks
Coach: Carolee Musick
District: 15-3A (Sabine, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater, Ore City)
2019 record: 25-19
Top returning players: Alysa Hall (195 kills, 38 aces, 29 blocks, 79 digs, 28 assists) … Lexi Baker (327 kills, 68 aces, 344 digs, 26 assists) … Macy Weeks (23 kills, 74 aces, 410 digs, 74 assists) … Payton Palmer … Daphne Bogenschutz … Ashlyn Eynon … Kailee Wilkinson … Brazie Croft … Emma Hill … Anna Iske
You can count on: “Effort and teamwork on every ball.” - Musick
Needs work: “Coming together offensively with young setters.” - Musick
Did you know: Musick has a career record of 763-243, including a 589-138 mark at White Oak … She led White Oak to state tournaments in 1989, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012, winning a 2A state title in 2010
ORE CITY
Mascot: Lady Rebels
Coach: Amy Teague
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Sabine, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
2019 record: 18-14
Top returning players: Abby Ervin (266 kills) … Jailyn Cook (270 kills, 41 blocks) … Brooklynn Richardson (55 kills, 92 digs) … Ryleigh Larkins (305 digs) …Jacee Burks (82 kills, 36 blocks)
Newcomers to watch: Victoria Jones … Tori Cummings
Did you know: Rosann Newsom, the new assistant volleyball coach, is an Ore City graduate
GLADEWATER
Mascot: Lady Bears
Coach: Lakelia Williams
District: 15-3A (White Oak, Ore City, Sabine, Hughes Springs, New Diana, Daingerfield, Gladewater)
Top returning players: Hai’leigh Oliver … A’alatiah Turner … Livia Prince … déjà Martin … Trinity Mooney … Shelby Weaver
Newcomers to watch: JaKiyah Bell
You can count on: “The Lady Bears getting after it and turning heads like never before.” - Williams
Needs work: “Offense is a work in progress.” - Williams
WINONA
Mascot: Lady Wildcats
Coach: Archie Thompson
District: 13-3A (MP Chapel Hill, Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Quitman)
Top returning players: Randi Hanson … Lindsey Smotherman … Caden McFarland … Amiracle Peck … Addison Yeadon
Newcomers to watch: Charity Rozell … Kyrea Jackson
You can count on: “Improved volleyball IQ. Eight-five percent of the team was sophomores and freshman with no varsity experience last year, so there were a lot of things we had to learn on the fly. I am confident they will take what they learned and apply it to the upcoming season.” - Thompson
Needs work: “Team chemistry and offense.” - Thompson
QUITMAN
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Ashlee Lingo
District: 13-3A (Winona, MP Chapel Hill, Harmony, Mineola, Mount Vernon)
2019 record: 20-25
Top returning players: Ava Burroughs (371 kills, 70 blocks, 98 digs, 90 percent server, 29 aces) … Lucy Brannon … Lindsey Hornaday
You can count on: “They are hard-working and are craving success. We have a lot to determine our first few weeks of the season.” - Lingo
Did you know: The competition gym the Lady Bulldogs play in is named for coach Lingo’s grandfather – Delbert Ballad, and she is the third generation in her family to coach in the gym. Her aunt, Chrystal Ballard, coached Lingo in high school
LINDEN-KILDARE
Mascot: Lady Tigers
Coach: Shayne Erwin
District: 17-2A (Rivercrest, Clarksville, Detroit, Maud, James Bowie, Avery, Sulphur Bluff)
2019 record:12-22
Top returning players: Kendall Wells … Angelyna Megs … Hayley Mason
Newcomers to watch: LaSonya Nard … Kyndal Fitts
You can count on: “Hard work and great attitudes.” - Erwin
Needs work: “Blocking and offensive efficiency. I need the players to gain more confidence.” - Erwin
UNION GROVE
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Molly Mackey
District: 19-2A (Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill, Leverett’s Chapel)
2019 record: 14-25
Top returning players: Carleigh Judd … Avery Brooks … Caylee Pritchett
Newcomers to watch: Macey Roberts … Makenna Littlejohn
You can count on: “My team bringing the energy day in and day out.” - Mackey
Needs work: “Our biggest challenge this year will be my players adjusting to my style of coaching.” - Mackey
Did you know: Mackey is in her first season as a head volleyball coach. She served as head softball coach at Sabine the past three seasons, and will also be the head softball coach at Union Grove
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
Mascot: Lady Lions
Coach: Keshia Raibon
District: 19-2A (Union Grove, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Overton, Carlisle, Union Hill)
2019 record: 20-17
Top returning players: Michele Jamaica … Ashilia Smith
Newcomers to watch: Jalynn Peers
You can count on: “Hard work.” - Raibon
Needs work: “Communication and a young team developing game knowledge.” - Raibon
OVERTON
Mascot: Lady Mustangs
Coach: Rickey Hammontree
District: 19-2A (Leverett’s Chapel, Union Grove, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Carlisle, Union Hill)
Top returning players: Kaley McMillian … Mary Fenter … Sarrah Garrett … Makayla Moser … Taleyah Tilley
Newcomers to watch:Brylie Smith … Chloe Laws
You can count on: “Great team work ethic.” - Hammontree
Needs work: “Communication as a team.” - Hammontree
Did you know: Hammontree is in his first season at Overton after moving spending more than 20 seasons at Leverett’s Chapel
BECKVILLE
Mascot: Ladycats
Coach: Cherry Downs
District: 20-2A (Garrison, Gary, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2019 record: 36-14
Top returning players: Allison Baker (162 kills, 44 aces, 20 blocks, 330 digs, 607 assists) … Kinsley Rivers (276 kills, 61 aces, 47 blocks, 293 digs) … Lindsey Baker
You can count on: “Excellent work ethic. Our varsity team is made up of five seniors, one junior and four sophomoresI am looking for MJ Weatherford, a sophomore, to replace the role of Miranda Mize, my graduated middle blocker. I have four other sophomores that are working hard to be their best. Our numbers are down the season, but our talent is up.” - Downs
Needs work: “Our female athletes need to learn the necessity to dominate the court. We have tremendous skill and potential, but we like to play to the level of our competition. I remind them weekly that it shouldn’t matter who is on the other side of the net. We must focus on our game.” - Downs
Did you know: Downs is 279-58 in her coaching career, all at Beckville. Her first team in 2012 finished 23-12, and the Ladycats have won at least 30 matches in each of the next seven seasons with records of 30-5, 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1, 42-8 and 36-14 … Madi Wise, a 2016 Beckville graduate, will be an assistant coach for Downs this year
GARY
Mascot: Lady Bobcats
Coach: Connor Nichols
District: 20-2A (Beckville, Garrison, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2019 record: 16-18
Top returning players: Carlee Linebarger (30 aces, 110 digs, 384 assists) … Gracie Johnson (28 aces, 81 kills, 254 digs) … Emma Adams (17 aces, 224 kills, 97 blocks) … Summer Stuart
Newcomers to watch: Adisyn Bonner … Riley O’Neal
You can count on: “Working together.” - Nichols
Needs work: “Communication.” - Nichols
GARRISON
Mascot: Lady Bulldogs
Coach: Christina Miller
District: 20-2A (Beckville, Gary, San Augustine, Shelbyville, Timpson)
2019 record: 3-9 (district play)
Top returning players: Chloe Reneau
Newcomers to watch: Mariah Chanowski
Did you know: Reneau was a first team all-district pick last season
LONGVIEW CHRISTIAN
Mascot: Lady Eagles
Coach: Chelsea Peurifoy
Top returning players: Sydney Cunningham … Lydia Clipperton … Abigail Sewell
Newcomers to watch: Kenzie Miller
Did you know: Peurifoy is in her first year as head coach at LCS. She is a 2008 LCS graduate that helped lead the Lady Eagles to three state championships, two national tournaments and one national title
ST. MARY’S
Mascot: Knights
Coach: Sabrina Williamson
Top returning players: Rebecca Dunn … Mia Kittner
Needs work: “Hitting.” - Williamson
Did you know: Williamson is in her first season at St. Mary’s. She coached at crosstown rival Trinity School of Texas last season
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Mascot: Lady Sentinels
Coach: Kristi Edwards
Top returning players: Haley Beasley … Ainsley Brumit … Allie White
Newcomers to watch: Natalie Pitts … Campbell Laney
You can count on: “Nothing hitting the floor without a body flying to make the play. Back row attacks aplenty, and an organically grown grit this past offseason. Opposing teams will have to work for every point against us.” - Edwards
Needs work: “Working on some attack combinations, and our setter finding her groove. I feel sorry for teams once the front rows gets dedicated time to work on timing, but it’s going to look pretty where I’m sitting.” - Edwards
Did you know: The team will have sisters Allie (senior) and Mary (freshman) suiting up this season