UIL State Volleyball Tournament
Curtis Culwell Center, Garland
Class 2A state semifinals
BECKVILLE VS. CRAWFORD
3 p.m. Wednesday
Records
Beckville: 45-3
Crawford: 43-7
Mascots
Beckville: Ladycats
Crawford: Lady Pirates
Coaches
Beckville: Cherry Downs
Crawford: Jeff Coker
How they got here
Beckville: Def. Big Sandy (25-13, 25-11, 25-5), Alba-Golden (25-15, 25-13, 25-2), Cumby (25-15, 25-12, 25-14), Leon (25-23, 25-20, 25-14) and Iola (17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17)
Crawford: Def. Meridian (25-0, 25-2, 25-8), Windthorst (25-15, 25-15, 25-21), Alvord (25-14, 25-14, 25-16), Tom Bean (25-18, 25-5, 25-19) and Bremond (25-19, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-11)
Rosters
Beckville: Senior Kinsley Rivers (523 kills, 415 digs, 80 blocks, 65 aces, 47 assists), juniors Sophie Elliott (1,235 assists, 306 digs, 48 aces, 30 kills), Laney Jones (263 digs, 56 aces) … Avery Morris (569 kills, 406 digs, 85 aces, 23 blocks, 20 assists), M.J. Liles (165 kills, 55 blocks, 46 digs) … Aubrey Klingler (103 digs, 63 kills, 49 aces, 11 blocks) … Karissa McDowell (189 digs) … Amber Harris (324 digs, 293 kills, 244 assists, 86 aces, 49 blocks), sophomores Maddie McAfee (52 kills, 50 digs) Lexi Barr and Maggie Davidson (Athletic Trainer Courtney Wallace, Statistician Korbyn Jones, Managers Mari Johnson and Brynn Downs)
Crawford: Seniors Lexi Moody, Katie Warden and Kylie Ray, juniors Addison Goldenberg, McKenna Post, Rachel Smith, Brailee Lewis and Kymbree Larance, sophomores Savanna Pogue, Beryn Hyland, Ava Maddox and Ali Maddox and freshmen Hattie Hayes, Cassyn Aguirre and Laney Elmore
Did you know: Beckville’s three losses this season have come to Class 5A state ranked Lufkin (twice) and Class 4A state ranked Carthage … Beckville is making its second trip to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament. The Ladycats won the Class 2A state title in 2018 … Crawford is making its sixth trip to the state tournament (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) … Downs has a career coaching record of 355-64, all at Beckville … The Ladycats were 23-12 in her first season at the helm back in 2012, and since that season they have not won fewer than 30 matches in a season – going 30-5 in 2013 followed by campaigns of 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1, 42-8, 36-14 and 31-3 to go along with this season’s 45-3 worksheet
Up next: The winner this match will face either Wink or Thrall at 3 p.m. on Friday for the Class 2A state championship
WINK VS. THRALL
5 p.m. Wednesday
Records
Wink: 42-4
Thrall: 37-8
Mascots
Wink: Lady Cats
Thrall: Tigerettes
Coaches
Wink: Heather Archibald
Thrall: Bethany Grissom
How they got here
Wink: Def. Post (25-6, 25-18, 25-16), Stinnett West Texas (25-13, 25-14, 25-19), Albany (25-20, 25-18, 27-25) and Plains (21-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17)
Thrall: Def. Flatonia (25-18, 25-11, 25-11), Weimar (25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10), Johnson City (23-25, 25-23, 27-25, 25-23) and Schulenberg (25-17, 26-24, 25-15)
Rosters
Wink: Seniors Kyndall Garduno and Savannah Bell, Juniors Autumn Smith, Hannah Clark, Kalyn Warren and Nautica Mills, sophomores Bryn Moya and Crystal Quiroz and freshmen Alyssa Smith and Aizlyn Dewberry
Thrall: Seniors Lindley Lawhorn, Isabel Herrera and Addison Leschber, juniors Gracie Skrhak, Kerrigan Hooker, Aaliyah Couch, Mia Moellenberg, Raelynn Johnson and Miranda Richter, sophomores Melaina Grissom, Dezi Lopez and Karly Pesantes and freshman Emily Holybee
Did you know: Wink is making its 14th appearance at the state tournament (1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1998, 2020, 2012, 2019) … Thrall is making its third trip to the state tournament (2016, 2020)