Spring Hill’s Sam Schott headlined a large contingent of area players named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Volleyball Team for the 2020 season for Class 1A-4A.
Classes 5A and 6A have not been announced.
Schott was joined on the Class 4A list by Gilmer’s Alexandria Chamberlain, Reese Couture, Raeven Harris, Haylee Jordan and Karsyn Lindsey, Kilgore’s Alexis M. Anderson, Alexis T. Anderson and Miah Thomas and Pittsburg’s Ariel Kellum.
Class 3A honorees were Kylee Beggs, Callie Click and Julia Loeza of New Diana, Kayla Jones of Tatum and Daphne Bogenschutz, Alysa Hall and Payton Palmer of White Oak.
In Class 2A, area athletes honored were Allison Baker of Beckville, Gracie Jenison of Big Sandy, Hannah Brown, Cambree Kerr and Kendall Wells of Linden-Kildare and Carleigh Judd, Makena Littlejohn, Jaycee Nutt and Maci Williams of Union Grove.
To be considered for TGCA Academic All-State, athletes must be graduating seniors, have a GPA of 94 or above for grades 9-11, must be a varsity participant or member of the support staff of that sport in good standing and be of good moral character.