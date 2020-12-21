Regional finalists Harmony and Beckville, regional semifinalists Gilmer and Sabine and bi-district champ Hawkins all placed athletes on the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State Volleyball Teams for the 2020 season.
Gilmer’s Reese Couture and Haylee Jordan were Class 4A selections. Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn and McKinzee Settles and Sabine’s Aubree McCann earned all-state honors in Class 3A, while Beckville teammates Allison Baker and Kinsley Rivers and Hawkins’ Logan Jaco picked up Class 2A honors.
Jordan finished the year with 233 kills, 211 service points, 114 blocks, 314 digs, 10 ace and 28 assists for a Gilmer team that defeated Kilgore, Caddo Mills and Community before losing to Aubrey in the regional semifinals. Couture added 216 kills, 145 digs, five aces, 78 service points and 23 blocks.
Harmony reached the regional finals, defeating Elysian Fields, White Oak and Boyd before falling to Gunter. Sabine was a regional semifinalist, defeating Troup, Atlanta and Tatum and falling to Gunter.
Seahorn finished the season with 265 kills, 100 blocks and 163 digs, and Settles had 239 kills, 105 blocks and 183 digs for Harmony.
McCann recorded 354 kills, 230 digs, 77 blocks and 22 aces for Sabine.
Beckville defeated Overton, North Zulch, Boles and Leon before falling to Iola in the regional title match. Hawkins knocked off San Augustine, but fell to Boles in the second round.
Baker had 607 assists, 24 aces, 125 kills and 222 digs, and Rivers finished with 57 aces, 315 kills, 207 digs and 53 blocks for Beckville.
Jaco recorded 394 kills for Hawkins.
Rivers, a junior, was also selected to play in the TGCA Class 1A/2A/3A/4A All-Star Game scheduled for this summer. In three seasons, Rivers has recorded 771 kills, 593 digs, 130 aces and 125 blocks.