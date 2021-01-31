First team selections Ashley Jones of Hallsville in Class 5A, Haylee Jordan of Gilmer in 4A and Abby Sorenson of Tatum in 3A headed up a large contingent of area players selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team for the 2020 high school season.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Jones, a senior setter and the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas MVP, recorded 513 assists in 18 matches, adding 76 kills, 46 blocks, 130 digs and 41 aces. The district co-MVP has signed with Louisiana Tech.
Jordan, a senior middle blocker, finished with 233 kills, 10 aces, 211 service points, 114 blocks, 314 digs and 28 assists, and Sorenson, a sophomore setter, recorded 830 assists, 160 digs and 69 aces.
Second team picks from the area included Aubree McCann of Sabine and McKinzee Settles of Harmony in Class 3A and Logan Jaco of Hawkins and Carleigh Judd of Union Grove in Class 2A.
McCann, a junior middle blocker, racked up 354 kills, 250 digs, 77 blocks and 22 aces. Settles, a senior middle blocker, finished with 239 kills, 105 blocks and 183 digs. Jaco, a senior outside hitter, had 394 kills, and Judd, a senior middle blocker, recorded 107 service points, 321 kills, 73 aces, 164 digs, 22 assists and 92 blocks.
Earning third team honors were Spring Hill’s Carolann Bowles and Sam Schott in 4A and Big Sandy’s Chyler Ponder and Beckville’s Lindsey Baker and Kinsley Rivers in Class 2A.
Bowles, the Longview News-Journal’s All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year, had 312 kills with a season-high of 24 in the opening round of the playoffs. Schott, a senior Libero who will play softball at UT Tyler, had 387 digs, 53 aces, 56 assists and was a 96 percent server.
Ponder, a senior outside hitter, had 280 kills, 19 blocks, 27 aces and 269 digs. Baker, a senior outside hitter, finished with 221 kills, and Rivers, a junior middle blocker, recorded 57 aces, 315 kills, 207 digs and 53 blocks.
Thirty-six players from the area earned honorable mention status.