First team selections Sam Sommerfeld of Pine Tree, Cami Hicks and Kristen Stewart of Carthage, Essence Allen of Tatum and Jillian Shaw of Leverett’s Chapel headed up a large contingent of area players named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team for 2019.
The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Sommerfeld (5A) and Allen (3A) were outside hitters, Hicks (4A) and Shaw (Class A) middle blockers and Stewart (4A) a setter.
Sommerfeld finished the season with 226 kills, 305 digs, 46 aces 110 service points, 24 blocks and 24 assists. Allen racked up 601 kills, 453 digs, 179 assists, 92 blocks and 90 aces, Hicks 437 kills, 146 blocks, 63 digs and 39 aces, Shaw 436 kills, 70 blocks, 415 digs and 70 aces and Stewart 925 assists, 300 digs, 50 blocks, 100 kills and 82 aces.
Second team selections from the area included 5A setter Ashley Jones of Hallsville, 4A outside hitter Faith Kruebbe of Carthage, 4A libero Chesney Baker of Carthage, 3A outside hitter Sam Bell of Sabine and Class A libero Alex Mitcham of Union Hill.
Earning third team honors were Class 2A middle blockers Miranda Mize of Beckville and Airikah Pippins of Big Sandy and Class A outside hitter Michelle Jamaica of Leveretts Chapel.
Players from Pine Tree, Gilmer, Henderson, Carthage, Elysian Fields, Harmony, White Oak, Sabine, Ore City, Waskom, Beckville, Union Grove, Big Sandy, Linden-Kildare and Union Hill earned honorable mention status (see complete list inside).