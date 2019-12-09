The Texas Girls Coaches Association honored 14 area players recently with All-Star or All-State accolades following the 2019 high school volleyball season.
Two players, Allison Baker of Beckville and Harlie Ware of Timpson, will participate in the annual TGCA All-Star Games in July in Arlington, while 12 other players earned All-State status in their respective classifications.
Baker will play for the Red team and Ware for the Blue team in the Class 1A-4A game. Baker finished the year with 162 kills, 44 aces, 20 blocks, 330 digs and 607 assists. Ware recorded 355 kills, 90 blocks and 75 aces. Both players are juniors.
State semifinalist Carthage headed up the list of area players earning all-state honors, with Chesney Baker, Cami Hicks, Faith Kruebbe and Kristen Stewart all being named to the Class 4A team.
In Class 3A, Sabine's Mikinzi Cantrell and Tatum's Essence Allen were all-state picks, while Beckville's Miranda Mize and Kinsley Rivers and Timpson's Brylee Behrens and Kamryn Courtney were all-state picks in Class 2A and Leverett's Chapel's Jillian Shaw was a Class A honoree.
Kruebbe had 260 kills, 255 digs, 65 blocks, 31 assists and 47 aces for Carthage during it's run to the state tournament. Hicks pounded down 437 kills and added 146 blocks, 63 digs and 39 aces. Stewart handed out 925 assists to go along with 300 digs, 50 blocks, 100 kills and 82 aces, and Baker had 565 digs, 70 assists and 40 aces.
Cantrell recorded 462 kills, 51 blocks, 236 digs and 82 aces for Sabine, and Allen finished with 601 kills, 453 digs, 179 assists, 92 blocks and 90 aces for Tatum.
Mize and Rivers helped Beckville return to the regional tournament. Mize recorded 334 kills, 83 aces, 69 blocks and 265 digs, and Rivers finished with 276 kills, 61 aces, 47 blocks and 293 digs.
Timpson was also a regional tournament participant, with Behrens recording 295 assists, 180 kills, 160 digs and 65 aces and Courtney finishing the year with 350 kills, 305 digs, 210 assists and 115 aces.
Shaw led the way for Leverett's Chapel this season with 436 kills, 70 blocks, 415 digs and 70 aces.