W. OAK 3, MT. VERNON 0: PITTSBURG - The White Oak Ladynecks rallied from a set down to earn a 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 area playoff win over Mount Vernon.
Addison McClanahan had 11 kills and five digs for the Ladynecks. Calee Carter finished with 17 kills, two blocks, seven digs and five receptions. Anna Iske provided 10 kills, five blocks, six digs, four aces 10 receptions and nine points, Mallory McKinney 25 receptions, 13 digs and 16 points, Emma Hill 36 assists, eight digs, two aces and 12 points and Emma Nix seven kills.
The Ladynecks will battle Tatum in the regional quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Pine Tree's Pirate Center.
BECKVILLE 3, HARTS BLUFF 0: Sophie Elliott dished out 25 assists, Avery Morris (12) and Amber Harris (11) combined or 23 kills and the Beckville Ladycats moved on to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-11 win over Harts Bluff.
Elliott added eight digs, four kills and three aces for Beckville. Morris had seven digs, Williams two blocks, 13 digs and five aces, Maddie Davidson four kills and three digs and Karissa McDowell nine digs and two aces.
Beckville will face San Augustine at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Timpson in a regional quarterfinal match.
HAWKINS 3, J. BOWIE 0: Laney Wilson led a balanced attack at the net with six kills, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 sweep over James Bowie in area playoff action.
Trinity Hawkins, Carmen Turner, Alaya Scoggings and Skylar Murray all put down five kills for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren had 14 assists, Hawkins 11, Warren nine digs and four aces, Taetum Smith eight digs, Wilson six dig and two blocks and Murray four blocks.
Hawkins will take on Detroit in regional quarterfinal action at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Mount Vernon High School.
DETROIT 3, OVERTON 2: Detroit completed a reverse sweep on Saturday, dropping the first two sets and rallying for an 18-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs in a Class 2A area playoff match.
Kayla Nobles finished with 12 kills, two blocks and five digs in the loss for Overton. Ne'kila Weir had 16 digs and 30 assists, Ja'Miya O'Neal 12 kills, four blocks and 11 digs, Brylie Smith 11 kills, 31 digs and five aces, Avery Smith six kills, 39 digs and two aces, Alex Brown 36 digs and Sarah Emery 15 digs.