DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER - Ashton Vallery handed out nine assists to go along with a team-leading 15 digs, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-17, 25-21, 25-10 sweep over Cumberland Academy.
Bryonne Brooks, Summer Hayden-Epps and Brook Couch all had four kills, Maleah Thurmond five and Catherine Dennis three. Dennis added three assists nad nine digs, Fyndi Henry seven digs, Maddison Harris five digs, Nawny Sifford four digs, Thurmond four assists and two digs, Jasmine Vasquez nine digs and Couch, Isabel Witt and Epps three digs apiece.
BULLARD 3, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL - The Bullard Lady Panthers moved to 21-9 overall and 7-1 in district play with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 sweep over Chapel Hill.
Taylor Clark recorded 28 assists and five digs for Bullard, which also got nine kills and two blocks from Emily Bochow, eight kills and 11 digs from Olivia Anderson, six kills from Campbell Clark, 11 digs from Callie Bailey and six digs from Grace O'Bannon.
DISTRICT 17-4A
CARTHAGE3, CENTER 0: CARTHAGE - The No. 4 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs moved to 30-4 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-19 sweep over Center.
Faith Kruebbe paced the Lady Dawgs at the net with 12 kills, adding seven digs and an ace. JaKyra Roberts had nine kills, Makhai Lewis six kills, Mara Hodges four kills and Erin Dodge five digs. Sadie Smith set it all up with 35 assists, adding five digs and a couple of aces.
DISTRICT 15-3A
W. OAKC 3, N. DIANA 0: The No. 1 ranked White Oak Ladynecks swept past New Diana, 25-15, 25-9, 25-12 on Friday.
White Oak (31-1, 8-0) was led at the net by Lexi Baker with 15 kills, Anna Iske with nine kills and Addison Clinkscales with eight kills.
Baker also recorded five digs, five points and nine receptions. Iske had three blocks, three aces and 14 digs, Clinkscales two digs, Emma Hill 37 assists, three kills, three aces and 15 points, Calee Carter five kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 12 digs, 11 receptions, nine points and three aces and Mallory McKinney six digs, five receptions and nine points.
For New Diana in the loss, Taylor Garrett had six kills, two blocks and 10 digs, Torri Ward seven assists, four digs and two kills, Starrmia Dixon a kill and a dig, LiAnn James two assists and 10 digs, Addison Ridge eight kills, Peyton Abernathy two kills and Mallory Rudd two digs.
SABINE 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER - Ally Gresham came up with 24 digs, surpassing 1,000 for her career, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 win over Gladewater.
Gresham also had two kills and two assists for Sabine. Cale Brown finished with nine kills and six blocks, Maddie Furrh 18 kills and four digs, Kathryn Dalby five kills and 10 blocks, Ella Roberts three kills, four blocks and one service error in 29 attempts, Caitlyn Stewart 36 kills, four blocks and two digs, Katie Stansberry three digs, Peyton Childress seven kills and two digs, Bella Shaw two digs and Kaleigh Carney one dig.
For Gladewater in the loss, Alise Sanders had six kills and three blocks, Kiyah Bell seven kills, six assists and two blocks, Zakeighlyn Williams four kills and five blocks, Zandy Tyeskie two kills and 13 assists, Sydney Keller 17 digs, Hadassah Balcorta 12 digs, Kiyona Parker four kills and eight digs and Gracie George eight digs.
DAINGERFIELD 3, O. CITY 0: ORE CITY - The Daingerfield Lady Tigers earned a 28-26, 25-20, 26-24 sweep over the Ore City Lady Rebels on Friday.
Victoria Jones finished with 17 service points, three kills, six digs and five aces in the loss for Ore City. Jacee Burks had nine points, eight kills, three assists and three solo blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON - Abby Sorenson handed out 16 assists, Kaylei Stroud had seven kills and Summer Dancy-Vasquez paced the defense with nine digs for Tatum in a 25-11, 25-10, 25-12 sweep over Jefferson.
Paisley Williams added two digs for Tatum. Dancy-Vasquez fired off six aces, Kaylei Stroud had two digs and eight aces, Karly Stroud eight digs, Janiya Kindle three kills and four aces, Kerrigan Biggs five kills, Camryn Milam two assists and two digs, Myra Andrade two kills, Macy Brown three kills and five digs and Aundrea Bradley three kills.
W. RUSK 3, E. FIELDS 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS - West Rusk's Lady Raiders earned a 25-13, 25-15, 25-21 sweep over Elysian Fields on Friday.
Morgan Shaw had 15 assists, two kills and eight digs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Allison O'Brien chipped in with eight assists and five digs, Bryanne Beavers six kills, Kelsey O'Brien five kills and seven digs and Kyleigh Griffin 13 digs.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 3, QUITMAN 0: HARMONY - The No. 3 ranked Harmony Lady Eagles got 12 kills, 11 digs and three blocks from Jenci Seahorn and 11 assists, six kills, five digs and two aces from Lanie Trimble to earn a 25-20, 25-22, 25-14 sweep over Quitman.
Rendi Seahorn chipped in with five digs, five aces, four blocks and four kills for the Lady Eagles. Gabby Hector handed out nine assists and came up with four digs. Grace Kalenak and Lillie Jones had seven digs apiece, Addie Young four digs and Danielle Ison two digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: BECKVILLE - Sophie Elliott dished out 45 assists, Kinsley Rivers and Avery Morris combined for 31 kills and No. 2 ranked Beckville (35-3, 5-0)earned a 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 sweep over Shelbyville.
Elliott added four digs and three aces for the Ladycats. Morris had 15 kills, five digs and two aces, and Rivers finished with 15 kills and 10 digs. Laney Jones came up with eight digs. Maddie McAfee had two kills, M.J. Liles five kills and three digs, Aubrey Klingler two kills and two digs, Karissa McDowell five digs and Amber Harris eight kills, eight digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 19-2A
HAWKINS 3, U. GROVE 0: HAWKINS - The No. 21 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks remained unbeaten in district play (8-0) with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 win over Union Grove.
Makena Warren had 10 kills, and Lynli Dacus and Tenley Conde knocked down seven kills apiece for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren had 18 assists, Trinity Hawkins 11 assists and Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren came up with five digs apiece.
B. SANDY 3, U. HILL 0: BIG SANDY - Brylie Arnold and Zoey Messick were both a perfect 13-for-3 from the service stripe, and Calle Minter handed out nine assists for Big Sandy in a 25-13, 25-12, 27-25 sweep over Union Hill.
Minter had three digs and two kills. Allie McCartney added three digs, Arnold two aces and four kills, Mackenzie Davis two kills, Shemaiah Johnson two kills, MaRyiah Francis four kills, Messick nine digs and Daphnie Blavier, Madi Hill and Ava Jenison two digs apiece.
OVERTON 3, CARLISLE 1: PRICE - The Overton Lady Mustangs moved to 22-11 overall and 6-2 in district play with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-12 win over Carlisle on Friday.
Mary Fenter ripped 18 kills to go along with 26 digs and four aces for the Lady Mustangs. Kaley McMillian added four kills, 17 digs, 32 assists and three aces, Alex Brown eight kills, 10 digs and three aces and Kayla Nobles 14 kills and four digs.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 3, MABANK 0: BROWNSBORO - The No. 16 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 20-6 overall and 4-1 in district play with 25-15, 25-7, 25-20 sweep over Mabank.
Allie Cooper had 14 kills, 14 service points and four digs, and Rilee Rinehart handed out 30 assists to go along with eight points and three kills for Brownsboro. Khayla Garrett finished with 10 digs, six points and four kills, Lindsey Berasano 13 points and six digs, Khyra Garrett four points and two kills, Tori Hooker two kills, Tyikeah McKenzie three points and two kills, Maddie Hernakdez seven digs and Riley Cawthon two kills and three digs.
LATE THURSDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL WINS 2: SULPHUR SPRINGS - The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers earned pool play wins over CHAAMP (25-11, 25-14) and CHESS (25-9, 25-15) at the NTAA Tournament.
Against CHAAMP, Abby Campbell had two aces, seven points and three kills. Abbey Gallant added a block and a dig, Hannah Simpson two digs and seven assists, Jaelyn Cleveland four points, two blocks and eight kills, Jenna Parker four points and 10 digs, Jordan Parker three points, four digs and eight kills, Meredith Corley 12 assists, four points and two digs, Rebekah Dragoo 11 points, seven digs and two aces and Sydney Cunningham two kills.
Cleveland had 10 kills, two blocks and two digs against CHESS. Campbell recorded two kills, Gallant a kill and a dig, Simpson three points, four digs and five assists, Jenna Parker seven digs and two assists, Jordan Parker six kills, four digs and five points, Corley 12 assists, 13 points, four aces and two digs, Dragoo 11 points, two digs and four aces, Cunningham one kill and Jourdan Sikorski two digs