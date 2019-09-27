DISTRICT 11-6A
■ LONGVIEW 3, MESQUITE 1: Makayla Washington and Sarah Frederick combined for 30 assists, Miah Colbert and Laci Lewis dominated at the net with a combined 23 kills and Longview earned a 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-9 win over Mesquite to move to 2-2 in district play.
Washington had 17 assists and five digs, Frederick 13 assists and four digs, Lewis 13 kills, seven digs and three aces and Colbert 10 kills and two aces. LaDeja George chipped in with six kills, three blocks and two aces for the Lady Lobos. Angell Evans recorded 10 digs, Alana Byrdsong four kills and Jailyn Rusk 10 digs.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — Ashley Jones set everything up with 30 assists, Cassidy Cole led with 10 kills and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-15, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Nacogdoches.
Riley Rodriguez added six kills and three aces for Hallsville. Mallory Pyle finished with six kills, and Mattie Bankston chipped in with three aces.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, MARSHALL 0: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Ladycats improved to 5-0 in district play with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 sweep of Marshall.
Ashlee Taylor finished with four aces, seven kills and 15 digs for the Ladycats. Briana Brown had 17 kills, and Ryann Foster handed out 30 assists to go along with 17 digs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 3, SPRING HILL 1: The Henderson Lady Lions, led by Heather Craig’s 14 kills and Cora Jimerson’s 28 assists, earned a 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23 win over Spring Hill.
Craig added six kills, Jimerson seven digs and four kills, Addison Northcutt five kills and 15 digs, Analena Tavo eight kills and nine digs and Taylor Helton six kills and eight blocks.
For Spring Hill in the loss, A’Zaria Jones led with 12 kills, adding 10 digs and four aces. Sam Schott finished with 25 digs, three aces and two kills, Ansley Nichols seven kills, Kaycee Campbell 12 digs, Molly Seale five kills and four aces, Erin Gregson four kills and two aces, Caylee Mayfield four kills, Maci Plunk 19 assists, eight digs and two kills and Amirah Alexander 12 assists, four digs, two aces and two kills.
■ KILGORE 3, CUMBERLAND 0: KILGORE — Miah Thomas led a balanced net attack with nine kills, Ashton Vallery handed out 31 assists and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Thomas added 15 assists, and Vallery had seven digs and three aces for Kilgore. Jada Abercrombie chipped in with seven kills and 11 digs, Alexis T. Anderson five kills, Skye Cotton five kills, Lauren Couch seven kills, 12 digs and two aces, Skyler Day eight digs and two aces and A’viana McIntyre nine digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Essence Allen recorded a 14-kill, 18-dig double-double, Abby Sorenson handed out 30 assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-19, 25-9, 25-16 sweep of Hughes Springs.
Allen also fired off four aces, and Sorenson recorded five digs and two aces for the Lady Eagles. Ramaya Davis had four kills and three blocks, Kaylei Stroud seven kills and three digs, Kayla Jones eight kills and six blocks, Kerrigan Biggs four kills, McKayla Martin one dig, Kristin Smith two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquex 11 digs, McKensi Greenwood six digs, Yahnya Acevedo five digs and Macy Brown a kill and a dig.
■ NEW DIANA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DIANA — Jocelyn Howell finished with nine kills, Taylor Garrett was close behind with eight hammers and the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 26-24, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of Daingerfield.
Haley Manns finished with four kills, Kylee Beggs 10 digs, Torri Ward nine digs and Julia Loeza seven digs and 20 assists.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — Elysian Fields swept past Ore City in league action, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18, on Friday.
For Ore City in the loss, Ryan Thorn had six points and 13 digs. Ryleigh Larkins finished with four points, Keri Dean 11 digs, Jailyn Cook five kills, Jacee Burks four kills and three blocks, Ally Sewell four kills, Abby Ervin six kills and Jade Draper a team-leading 12 assists.
■ WASKOM 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs dropped a 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-10 decision to Waskon on Friday.
Mackenzie Jordan finished with 13 assists and two blocks, and Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia recorded 12 kills in the loss for Jefferson.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 3, WINONA 0: WHITE OAK — Natalie Reed dished out 23 assists, Lexi Baker and Payton Palmer knocked down eight kills apiece and the White Oak Ladynecks swept past Winona, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12.
Baker added two digs for White Oak. Kaylee Wilkinson chipped in with a kill, Stormy Riley six digs, Anna Iske two blocks, Emma Hill one dig, Alysa Hall six kills and two aces, Macy Weeks nine digs and four aces, Magen Woodard four kills, Daphne Bogenschutz one kill, Ashlyn Eynon two kills and Brazie Croft four digs.
■ SABINE 3, HARMONY 2: HARMONY — The No. 7 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals held on for a 25-12, 23-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-12 win over Harmony on Friday.
McKinzee Settles had 13 kills, 12 digs and eight blocks in the loss for Harmony. Jenci Seahorn added 15 kills, seven blocks and three digs, Spencer Watkins 11 kills and five blocks, Kaylee Clemens two kills and four digs, Aleah Daily 25 assists and five blocks, Delaynie Nash 14 assists, eight digs and two blocks, Madi Rhame 16 digs, Raylee Willie 15 digs and Macey Russell seven digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ UNION GROVE 3, OVERTON 0: UNION GROVE — Madelynn Lacaze dished out 67 assists, Brooke Reeves led the way with 13 kills and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-20 win against Overton.
Kasi Jones added 29 digs, 11 assists, nine kills and three aces for the Lady Lions. Reeves recorded two digs, Shayla Gallagher two digs, five assists, eight kills and three blocks, Carleigh Judd 13 digs, 12 assists, three kills and three blocks, Avery Brooks four digs, three kills and five aces, Sydney Chamberlain 21 digs, Lacaze two kills, Maci Williams five digs and three kills and Gracie Winn 27 digs.
■ BIG SANDY 3, UNION HILL 0: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder came up big at the net with 15 kills, Lizzie Worden added 30 assists and 15 digs and Big Sandy swept past Union Hill, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21.
Ponder also had 16 digs, Gracie Jenison eight digs and 12 kills, Jakayla Johnson 14 digs, Peyton Adams 21 digs, Brylie Arnold three kills, Tori Hill two digs and two assists, Allie McCartney four digs and Breaunna Derrick four kills and three digs.
Jenison (13-13), Adams (16-16), Arnold (7-7) and McCartney (5-5) were all perfect at the service stripe.
Briana Edwards had six kills, seven blocks and nine digs in the loss for Union Hill. Hailea Downs added nine blocks and eight digs, Sarah Tumilson eight blocks, Alex Mitcham 25 digs, Dana Mendoza 13 digs and five assists, Erica Pope 10 digs, Londyne Fort 12 digs and Jenna Holland nine digs.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, SAN AUGUSTINE 0: SAN AUGUSTINE — The No. 12 ranked Beckville Ladycats got 13 assists apiece from Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker en route to a 25-7, 25-8, 25-5 sweep of San Augustine.
Elliott added two aces, and Baker had two aces, three kills, two digs and two blocks for the Ladycats (23-13, 4-0).
Lindsey Baker chipped in with four kills, Kinsley Rivers two aces, five kills and three digs, avery Morris two aces, three kills and three digs, Kiyah Wellborn three kills, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a block, Gracen Harris three digs, Miranda Mize three aces and a team-leading nine kills and Amber Harris one dig.
NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, GILMER 1: GILMER — Faith Kruebbe led the way at the net with 16 kills and two blocks as Carthage notched a 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-17 win over Gilmer.
Kruebbe also added 10 digs and five aces for the No. 7 ranked Lady Dawgs. Cami Hicks and McKenna Zett recorded six kills apiece, with Hicks adding two block and Zett chipping in with 13 digs. Makhai Lewis and Sadie Smith finished with three blocks apiece.
Kristen Stewart set things up with 31 assists, adding 10 digs, four kills and two aces. Chesney Baker finished with 13 digs, and Addison Surratt had 10 digs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS