Defending state champion Beckville (2A), No. 4 ranked Carthage (4A) and unranked Tatum (3A) return to action today, hoping to get one step closer to a coveted trip to the UIL State Volleyball Tournament.
Beckville, ranked fifth, opens play in the Class 2A Region III Tournament against No. 3 Iola at 2 p.m. today at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum. Leon (No. 2) meets No. 10 Boles at 4 p.m. in the other semifinal, and the winners will tangle at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the right to represent Region III at the state tournament.
Carthage meets unranked Splendora at 6 p.m., and No. 9 Midlothian Heritage takes on Huffman Hargrave at 8 p.m. at the Class 4A Region III Tournament in Bryan today. That championship match is also set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.
In Midlothian today, Tatum meets unranked Gunter at 5 p.m., and No. 6 Van Alstyne takes on No. 8 Prairiland at 7 p.m. That title match is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Also at Lobo Coliseum today is the 3A Region III Tournament, with No. 10 Lexington facing unranked East Bernard at 6 p.m. and No. 2 West meeting No. 7 Central Heights at 8 p.m.
The winners will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the regional championship.
The UIL State Volleyball Tournament is set for Nov. 20-23 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.