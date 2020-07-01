Allison Baker’s maturation process has come full circle since she first suited up for the Beckville Ladycat volleyball program four years ago.
Baker was reserved and unassuming as a freshman contributor and found her way into the starting rotation as a sophomore. She played her role in helping the Ladycats win the Class 2A state title in 2018.
In the semifinals against Amarillo Highland Park, Baker managed three kills and added eight digs. Her numbers in the title tilt against Lindsay read seven kills and two digs as Beckville finished the year 42-8.
“Allison has been such a contributor to our program since she was a freshman. She’s changed and grown over the years and is a great leader for our program,” said Beckville head volleyball coach Cherry Downs. “When she had to step up, she did. And that was as a junior she grew into the role of a real leader for our team.”
Baker, who was selected to play in the now-canceled Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Game originally slated for Arlington next Tuesday, emerged as a go-to player last fall for the Ladycats.
Working in her role of setter and outside hitter in 2019, Baker racked up 162 kills, 94 aces, 20 blocks and 330 digs. She also handed out 607 assists for a Ladycat squad that finished 36-14 and advanced to the regional semifinals before losing to Iola.
“Allison is one of our more experienced players and her leadership really has shown through summer workouts. That’s something that’s noticeably changed since she was a freshman. Her personality has taken on that role now as a senior,” Downs said.
Baker, while disappointed when COVID-19 forced cancellation of the TGCA All Star game, is keeping her fingers crossed that she’ll have a senior season with the Ladycats.
“I was very excited just to be picked for something like that, I really hate that I won’t be able to do it.” she said. “But I am pretty excited to get back to school and I just hope that volleyball happens. We’re really coming together as a team this summer and look forward to the season.”
After having playdays at Tatum Aug, 7 and Hallsville Aug. 8, Beckville will have its annual Ladycat Alumni match on Aug. 10. The Ladycats are slated to open the 2020 regular season at home against Central Heights Aug. 11.